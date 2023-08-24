Cloud experts reap rewards of prosperous graduate scheme

Budding tech whizzes urged to apply for top development programme

SCOTLAND’S leading cloud software firm is experiencing a surge of fresh exuberance after recruiting six new graduates in the past year.

Booming tech firm Eureka Solutions is continuing to grow its team, on boarding several new talents across several of its departments including Development, Implementation, Support, Technical Sales and Marketing.

The East Kilbride-based company prides itself on investing in students, celebrating a graduate staff retention rate of 70% across the business where the graduates who join Eureka then go on to develop a very successful career with the firm.

One success story of the programme is the firm’s CEO David Lindores, who joined the company as a computer science graduate 17 years ago.

David said: “The success of our business is centred around our people, and we recognise the importance of investing in individuals to ensure our operation continues to evolve.

“It’s cliché but Eureka Solutions is like one big family, and so bringing in graduates who are keen to learn the ropes and understand working life are no exception.



“I was also a graduate plying my trade here and I received a huge amount of support and encouragement. My time here empowered me to stay with Eureka Solutions – and we’re keen to create that same opportunity for the youth of today.

“Graduates have long been a source of recruitment for us, and we are constantly on the lookout for the next crop of bright talents to come through our doors.”

One graduate who is enjoying their stint at Eureka Solutions is Sarah Allen, 25, who has taken up the position of Product Specialist and works across different projects and clients helping them understand the specific requirements they need for software integrations.

Sarah said: “Eureka Solutions pushes for integrated development and is very open to employees experiencing different aspects of the business. There is a wide range of training available which you can carry out whenever you want to.

“Everyone from employees on my level up to the CEO are all really approachable and helpful, from day one I felt welcomed and have had a constant support network around me.”

Graduate NetSuite Business Consultant, Kirsty Macdonald, 23, supports the clients on the implementation of the cloud-based platform.



Kirsty said: “There is lots of room for progression at Eureka Solutions. I would like to gain more NetSuite knowledge by working in the different departments and continuing to learn about the platform.

“The main goal is to keep moving up. I am also planning on sitting professional accounting exams to gain a CIMA qualification to increase my accounting skillset, and this is something that Eureka Solutions is supporting me with.”

Eureka Solutions established a Graduate Apprenticeship partnership with the University of Strathclyde in 2022 which has allowed students to combine workplace learning and real-life experience with a Computer Science degree.

Head of HR at Eureka Solutions, Stephanie Kelly adds “the Graduate Apprenticeship partnership programme that we have established at Eureka with the University of Strathclyde means we can continue to recruit, attract and retain the talent we need to deliver our business, products and services to customers.

“Graduates are the lifeline of our business and something we have built the very foundations and ethos of Eureka on. The scheme suits the needs of both the learner and the employer. The programme is also accredited by relevant professional bodies ensuring that learners achieve a university degree and professionally recognised qualification in parallel.”

The Graduate Apprenticeship scheme is supported by Skills Development Scotland and the Scottish Funding Council, and as of 2022, more than 4,692 people have benefited from the scheme which has been supported by more than 530 employers throughout the country.

Eureka Solutions currently has two students on the graduate apprenticeship scheme. One of the students thriving at the East Kilbride firm is 18-year-old Mohammad Chaudhry from Glasgow. He is currently working as part of the Sage and Besyncly Development Team, responsible for improving Eureka Solutions’ features and products, as well as supporting clients on the software and whilst studying for his BSc (Hons) IT: Software Developmentat the University of Strathclyde.

Mohammad said: “I was always interested in technology from a young age, and so I knew that my future career would be in the IT sector. I’m really enjoying the course content, particularly the software development aspect and the chance to combine my studying with the opportunity of workplace learning at Eureka has already proved invaluable for my future career prospects.

“The Graduate Apprenticeship scheme is a great way to gain skills and a degree whilst also earning a salary and gaining first-hand, real-life business experience.”

Founded on the core principles of technical expertise and outstanding customer service, Eureka Solutions is an award-winning firm specialising in implementing business software solutions. Based in East Kilbride, it is one of the UK’s most foremost experts in Oracle NetSuite, Sage and iplicit, as well as providing its proprietary systems integration platform, Besyncly.

Having operated for more than nineteen years, Eureka Solutions is considered a leader in unifying the business systems of growing organisations.

For more information, visit www.eurekasolutions.co.uk.