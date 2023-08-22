“Leaks Don’t Stand A Chance,” Meet Richie Colletti And His Trusted Team Of Royalty Roofers

Leak Busters Roof Repair, headed by owner Richie Colletti is committed to enhancing residential and commercial roofing – ensuring no leak is left untouched. Renowned for improving and consistently exceeding industry standards, their affordable and excellent roofing services in Fort Pierce, Port Charlotte, and more are nothing short of sedulous.

“When I started Leak Busters, I not only wanted to build a profitable company but a platform that would allow others to achieve their goals,” Leak Busters Roof Repair founder Richie Colletti tells LA Weekly. “And as it turns out, you don’t need to admire school or spend $100K on a college degree to succeed.”

After pursuing a lifelong passion to serve, Florida’s coastal roofing royalty, Richard ‘Richie’ Colletti, launched Leak Busters Roof Repair in 2016 and never looked back. Today he and his team of experts are renowned in the community as ‘roofing busters’ who outshine in anything they do.

With over 20 years of experience in the roofing industry, mentor and leader Colletti provides his customers with a dedicated and responsible sales team packed with highly qualified roofing technicians.

“I only hire people with a great attitude and work ethic,” shares Richie Colletti. “When they come to work with me, they don’t just become an employee of Leak Busters. They become partners and family.”

This is why going above and beyond their sky-high reputation and top-notch roofing reviews make them the Sunshine States’ most trusted residential and commercial roofing contractors.

However, besides core values like leading with a client-first mentality, one of the main criteria Leak Busters holds close to its heart is one of excellence.

Not only do they provide superiority in categories like shingles, flat roofing, metal, and tile, the company’s heavy focus on quality labor allows for a detail-oriented, meticulous approach to every single job they do.

When selecting a team to handle your roofing needs, it’s essential to choose a group of experts who use unmatched materials that can withstand the harsh conditions of your area. Particularly when devastating destruction is left behind from year-round storm damage or horrendous heat waves in the summer.

Knowing who to rely on in times of uncertainty can feel overwhelming as a homeowner or manager. But with a wide net cast over Florida’s coastlines, Leak Busters Roof Repairs, Florida’s residential and commercial roofing experts, are on call to serve you in Fort Pierce and Port Charlotte.

Apart from these two coastal hotspots, Leak Busters Roof Repair services clients in Port St Lucie, Fort Pierce, Stuart, Sebastian, Jupiter, Vero Beach, and Hobe Sound. Additionally, they assist in Port Charlotte and nearby areas such as Punta Gorda, Englewood, Venice, Rotonda West, Placida, Sarasota, Nokomis, and others.

In fact, Leak Busters Roof Repair covers everything, from simple residential repairs due to hail and wind damage or normal wear and tear to total roof replacements in the commercial space.

They inspect, propose and execute daily tasks with an expert team of trained individuals who work directly with your insurance carriers as preferred vendors and even offer quick financing options for anyone concerned about going all out.

After all, maintaining, repairing, or replacing a roof can be costly and time-consuming. Replacement is the most expensive and challenging, as it often requires a significant financial investment that not everyone can afford to make immediately.

Choosing a roofing company that offers financing options is a wise decision. Leak Busters understands the importance of addressing roof damage promptly and provide financing options to make it easier for you to maintain your home.

For this reason, the team offers “fast and straightforward roofing loans with no home equity or prepayment penalties required, and they are suitable for projects up to $35,000.” It can also be paid off using fixed monthly installments if necessary.”

By selecting a trustworthy roofing company, you can ensure that your home’s maintenance needs are easily handled.

“Your roof is an essential part of your home. When it’s damaged, leaking, or worn out, you want a trustworthy professional to help you get things back in order,” shares the team. “That’s where the Leak Busters Roof Repair team comes in.”

Helping the community members with potential roofing financial strain is just the start. From all the top-rated companies’ endeavors, it’s easy to see why customers leave Leak Busters with nothing less than a 5-star rating.

Born to stand out and serve his customers turned family, Colletti partnered with several life-changing organizations, including The Bridge Effect Foundation, Crisis Intervention Associate, The Solar Energy Loan Fund (SELF), and the city of Ft. Pierce.

Through the Paint Our Town program, the aim is to revitalize disabled and elderly residents’ homes. “It is a great honor to work with such esteemed organizations to make our hometown a little bit brighter,” he says.

If you are looking for a loyal, licensed, and insured roof installation, maintenance, and repair company that serves any coastal town across Florida, look no further than Richie Colletti’s Leak Busters Roof Repair.

Anyone whose passion is to help others in need, from cracked shingles to storm damage and everything in between, has a heart filled with love and compassion – values the entire team carries with them from the moment they arrive.

For more information, check out Leak Busters Roof Repair website here. Contact them directly on here to get started on your roofing repair or any roofing concerns.