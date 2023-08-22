Jeton Wallet and West Ham United Announce Prolonged Collaboration

Jeton Wallet is excited to unveil a significant extension of its collaboration with West Ham United, solidifying its role as the Official e-Wallet Partner for the club. This dynamic partnership, which took root in 2020, has thrived in promoting Jeton’s cutting-edge e-Wallet services across more than 100 countries globally. Empowering merchants and consumers alike, the e-Wallet’s steadfast security allows seamless and rapid transactions while accommodating multiple currencies.

Photo by Samuel Regan-Asante on Unsplash

Distinguished as an industry trailblazer, Jeton has been lauded with the esteemed ‘Online Payment Service Provider of the Year’ accolade at the esteemed Sigma Eurasia awards ceremony in March 2023. This recognition underscores Jeton’s standing as a front-runner in the gaming and technology sectors.

The mutual dedication of Jeton and West Ham United is palpable through the prominent placement of Jeton’s branding along the LED pitch-side perimeter advertising system, in addition to its digital and matchday rights. This symbiotic endeavor underscores the unwavering commitment of both entities to furnish unparalleled experiences and services to their global audience.

Nathan Thompson, Chief Commercial Officer at West Ham United, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Our partnership with Jeton, established in 2020, has flourished over time. As the digital landscape evolves, so does Jeton’s dedication to innovation. The necessity for secure and efficient digital payment solutions is more pressing than ever, and we take pride in endorsing Jeton’s mission to provide a premier e-Wallet solution.”

Mr. Saaly Temirkanov, Director of Jeton, shared his sentiments: “The extension of our collaboration with West Ham United brings us immense satisfaction. Our international product demand is experiencing rapid growth, and this partnership has undoubtedly propelled our expansion. Our award-winning app’s reputation for security and user-friendliness has garnered significant interest, and through our affiliation with West Ham United, we have a compelling platform to narrate our journey. Anticipation for another exhilarating season working in tandem with the club is palpable.”

To learn more about Jeton, visit jeton.com

