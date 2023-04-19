Experts reveal UK’s rudest road trips

DRIVERS looking for a laugh this spring have now been advised on how to cruise along the UK’s rudest road trips.

From Backside Lane to Crotch Crescent, motoring experts at LeaseCar UK have researched the UK’s most offensive road signs to create the ultimate route for cheeky travellers.

A map of the places. (C) MotivePR

Despite its prim and propper reputation, the UK is littered with smutty-sounding signs, meaning the rude road trip takes in all four corners of the country.

Shrewsbury, Doncaster and Edinburgh are just three of the top spots that drivers will tick off as they embark on the road trip to hunt down UKs crudest spots.

And as motorists make their way along the glorious south coast, enjoying the beautiful beach views of St Ives, they can grab a selfie with the infamous Court Cocking road sign.

Wales also has a few corkers, with Fanny Street in Cardiff causing many an eyebrow to raise as road trippers drive by.

Some road names, like Bell End in Rowley Regis, are so outrageous that they have devalued homes in the area and allegedly caused humiliation and bullying for residents.

Research shows that innuendo-laden roads have an average 22% dip in price compared to other houses in conventionally named streets nearby.

This is bad news for many homeowners because there are at least 17 Cock Lanes across England and Wales.

Despite petitions by local residents to try and change the inappropriate names, councils report having no plans to do so, which is excellent news for those eager to make this road trip.

Tim Alcock at LeaseCar UK said: “This country is known for its eccentric nature, and the general reaction to these wacky road names really demonstrates our frank British humour.

“We have created the rudest road trip in the UK, which is bound to be the weirdest drive you’ll ever take.

“From Dick Place in Edinburgh and Semicock road in Northern Ireland, this road trip is so inappropriate we suggest not taking your kids on this one.

“Who knows how long these roads will keep their rude names as we’re already seeing residents want to get them changed.

“Have a laugh and visit these crude spots across the UK as soon as you can before they just become a part of history.”

Here is Leasecar UK’s rudest road trip in the UK: