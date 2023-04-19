Leading family snack firm reveals fresh new look

Taylors Snacks is hungry for growth with major makeover

IT’S CRUNCH TIME for a popular crisp maker as it unveils its brand new packaging and prepares to hit supermarket shelves next month.

Taylors Snacks will launch the ‘Taylors’ brand on its crisps and popcorn ranges, replacing the Mackie’s of Scotland branded bags, while the award-winning products within will remain the same.

The move follows last year’s buy-out by the Taylor family, of the joint venture established between the Taylor and Mackie family businesses in 2009. The families launched what is now Scotland’s biggest crisp brand, made on the Taylors’ Perthshire-based farm.

The firm is hoping the new-look products won’t be the only thing that packs a punch, with Taylors Snacks investing six figures into an extensive media campaign which will showcase the product across Scottish TV and radio for the first time.

Inspired by the family’s roots, the new branding is bright and modern, with a distinctively Scottish thistle heading up the Taylors colourful new brand logo.

James Taylor, Managing Director at Taylors Snacks believes Mackie’s Crisps customers will be immediately reassured – as they will still be able to find their favourite type of crisps.

He said: “Showcasing our new image is a massive milestone for us at Taylors Snacks. In what has been months of work behind the scenes, we’re incredibly proud of the fresh look that represents the Taylors brand, our products and the journey.

“Having a family culture is key to what we do at Taylors, so we wanted to make sure that everyone involved in the business – from technical to tasting – played a pivotal role in the transition.

“We’re confident that our name and contemporary rebrand will unlock a new level of growth for the business and allow our tried and tested product to reach new customers, while continuing to delight our existing customers.”

In what’s been a busy 12 months for the family-run firm, Taylors Snacks have purchased the business and assets of one of UK’s largest popcorn maker, South Yorkshire Foods, as part of its substantial growth push.

James added: “The team at Taylors have worked tirelessly to develop a brand identity that perfectly sums up our ambitions and values as a business. It’s a very exciting time for us at Taylors and the new look is just the latest chapter in our story.

“The upcoming summer brings with it massive opportunity for Taylors Snacks. Not only will our colourful crisp packets hit the shelves in the coming weeks, but we’re set to continue to grow our team and expand our product ranges within the market.”

The Perthshire-based joint venture company, founded in 2009, was called Mackie’s at Taypack, which reflected the joint investment of both families. It paired the leading Mackie’s of Scotland brand and retail expertise with the production and potato growing expertise from the Taylors’ former potato processing business, Taypack.

The Taylor family purchased the remaining shares of the joint venture in 2022, and now plan to move all crisps, popcorn and lentil waves produce over to the new Taylor Snacks branding and company name from next month.

Mac Mackie, Executive Chairman at Mackie’s of Scotland said: “We have enjoyed a great few years with the Taylors founding and building up a Scottish range of crisps and popcorn. We wish the Taylors team all the best and look forward to seeing more developments and new products as they continue to grow. In the meantime, we’re excited to keep making and developing Scotland’s favourite ice cream and our farm-made chocolate on the renewably powered family farm.”

Produced near the fourth-generation Taylor farm, Taylors Snacks Ltd is set to become a leading Scottish snacks brand with a continued dedication towards making high quality, delicious crisps and snacks.

On the launch of the Taylors brand, the company will still produce its award-winning range of crisps in the same way at its Perthshire home. Meanwhile, the Mackie’s of Scotland family business continues to produce Scotland’s favourite ice cream and popular chocolate range on its Aberdeenshire farm.

The new-look Taylors Snacks products are set to hit shelves this summer.