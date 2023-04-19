British Cycling announces partnership with travel specialists

BRITISH Cycling is pleased to announce a new long-term commercial partnership with travel specialists Sportive Breaks and Destination Sport Travel.

This means that British Cycling members will have access to the best cycling travel experiences via Sportive Breaks.

British Cycling team. (C) MatchFit

Meanwhile, the Great Britain Cycling Team will have its travel requirements managed through Destination Sport Travel.

Destination Sport Travel will support British Cycling with travel for its Great Britain Cycling Team athletes and staff across the disciplines, as they set their sights on competing across the world in pursuit of qualification points for Paris 2024.

The organisation’s existing client base includes several Premier League football clubs.

This is in addition to governing bodies such as England Athletics, Scottish Rugby and the Football Association of Wales.

Sportive Breaks will also join forces with British Cycling to create the British Cycling Travel Club, providing members with access to cyclo-sportive events across Europe.

The Travel Club will also give members access to offers on cycling holidays, including British Cycling endorsed training camps and global spectator experiences.

This will make it easier than ever for members to support the Great Britain Cycling Team riders around the world.

British Cycling’s Commercial Director, Darren Henry said:

“The partnership with Sportive Breaks is another example of our work to reward our loyal members and strengthen our membership offering.

“The exclusive British Cycling Travel Club gives our members access to some of the best discounts on the market, while also connecting with other members to enhance the British Cycling community.

“Sportive Breaks and Destination Sport Travel join a growing family of commercial partners that enable British Cycling to invest in the grassroots of the sport and support our Great Britain Cycling Team riders to compete for medals across the world.”

Sportive Breaks is a cycling travel company which offers a huge range of sportive and Gran Fondo events, hospitality, and guided cycling tours, catering for all athletes.

Alex Dewaard, director of Sportive Breaks, commented:

“We’re thrilled to partner with British Cycling. As a leading cycling travel company, we share British Cycling’s vision of getting more people riding regularly and are excited to collaborate with them during what promises to be an exciting few years for the sport.

“The launch of the British Cycling Travel Club will bring riders and cycling enthusiasts closer to the sport they love, providing access to the best events and experiences.”

Rob Slawson, Managing Director of Destination Sport Travel, added:

“We’re excited to be working closely with British Cycling to provide world-class travel support to the organisation’s elite teams.

“British Cycling is renowned for being an organisation that pursues excellence and innovation.

“We’re looking forward to leveraging our knowledge, formed through many years of working around the globe with leading sports organisations, to facilitate a best-in-class travel provision.

“Behind the scenes, our leading business travel solution will also support British Cycling’s employees, leveraging cost savings and internal efficiencies for the business.

“We look forward to working with British Cycling as part of the home world championships in Glasgow and across Scotland, Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics and beyond.”