Dog-Gone Gorgeous: Cute Canines to parade for best dressed

Racecourse announces fashion competition for dogs on New Year’s Day meet

ONE OF Scotland’s most stylish racecourses is inviting four-legged friends to strut their stuff in its first ever “best dressed dog” contest.

Racegoers at Musselburgh Racecourses New Year’s Day Race meeting are being encouraged to bring their precious pooches for chance to win some big prizes.

The top hound will take home a branded Musselburgh Racecourse dog jacket, as well as dog toys, treats, and grooming accessories.

The canine catwalk will take place after gates open at 10:30am. Details of how to enter can be found on Musselburgh Racecourse’s social media.

Successful entrants will parade their dogs before the judges, who will crown the most fashionable fur baby. The winner will be announced proudly before the first race, and the winners will be invited to choose the Best Turned Out Horse of the feature Hair of the Dog Handicap Hurdle.

The stylish winner will be chosen by the owners of Rodney, the reigning champion of Musselburgh’s world-famous Corgi Derby held at the annual Easter Saturday Race Day.

Aisling Johnston, Marketing Manager at Musselburgh Racecourse, said: “Our New Year’s Day celebrations are perfect for all the family- including your furry friend.

“We’re thrilled to launch our first best dressed dog competition which promises lots of tail-wagging fun for racegoers and their four-legged companions.

“As always, our New Year’s Day race meeting offers top quality racing and entertainment for all, and we look forward to seeing some stylish doggy outfits to help welcome 2024 in style.”

The ever-popular New Year’s Day event will host thrilling horse races with more than £100,000 in prize money up for grabs. The entertainment continues off the track too in the Highland Fling Marquee with live music and ceilidh dancing in between races from Kilter Ceilidh Band.

The marquees will have TV screens showing all the racing action, so owners can keep one eye on their pooches and another on the horses. A variety of food and drink will be on offer to keep tails wagging all day long.

First Footer shuttle buses will transport racegoers to and from the racecourse from pick-up points in Edinburgh, Penicuik, Galashiels, Gorebridge, Dalkeith, Dunbar and Haddington. Return bus tickets should be booked in advance due to high demand.

Aisling added: “We’ve pulled out all the stops to give racegoers a New Year’s Day to remember. Good times, great racing and our exciting new dog friendly dress-up competition will get 2024 off to a flying – and fashionable – start!”

Early bird adult tickets for the New Years Day Meeting cost £35 when purchased before 27th November, saving £10, while concession and student tickets are available for £30. Children 17 years and under go free.

Gates open at 10:30am, with the first race at 12:25pm and the last race at 15:20pm. Times are provisional and can be found here: https://www.musselburgh-racecourse.co.uk/fixtures

Musselburgh Racecourse provides year-round racing action, including 25 fixtures across the flat and jump seasons with weekend, evening and family fun days. The racecourse offers a unique backdrop for a great day out in Edinburgh and the Lothians.

For further information on New Year’s Day and to book tickets now, visit: https://www.musselburgh-racecourse.co.uk/view-fixture/new-years-day-1-1-24#tickets-header