BRANDING by Zaria, a Lanarkshire based photography business, is looking to help business owners enhance their brand and tell their story through photography.

Zaria Young, who dubs herself as a “visual storyteller”, provides photography and branding services to help other business owners increase their visibility.

She has always been passionate about photography, deciding to study the subject at New Lanarkshire College and later at Edinburgh Napier, where she graduated with First-Class honours in photography.

Zaria Sleith in action!

Zaria started her own business, Zaria Sleith Photography, in 2016, specialising in wedding and newborn photography to fund her studies.

On a mission to grow her business further, she approached Business Gateway in 2016 for support.

Through Business Gateway, Zaria received 1:1 support from a business adviser and attended a wide variety of courses including bookkeeping webinars and graphic design workshops, which helped her in the very early stages of registering herself as self-employed.

The support she received was essential in the growth of her business, helping her to go from page 9 to page 1 on Google.

With support from Business Gateway, Zaria went onto rebrand and relaunch her business in 2021, focusing more on providing a business-to-business service.

Since launching, Branding by Zaria has had a steady influx of new clients interested in Zaria’s approach of brand photography and visual storytelling.

Zaria has also launched her own networking group for female business owners – which now has 125 members – helping to inspire them and build connections.

Zaria said: “I wanted to grow my business, but I had no idea where to start, so it was a huge help to have Business Gateway on hand to guide me to all the different webinars and workshops available.

“Business Gateway has provided me with opportunities to not only to grow my business, but also gain confidence in myself.”

Bill Duncan, Operations Manager at Business Gateway added: “Zaria has worked incredibly hard to rebrand and relaunch her original photography business.

“As well as her bespoke photography services, Zaria’s personality and enthusiasm differentiate her from her competitors, so it’s great to see the business flourish and overcome the difficulties encountered during the Covid pandemic.”