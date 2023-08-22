Delphi Ravens – Expediting the Widest Umbrellas of Alternative Rock Music by Embellishing Art 

“Music is a moral law. It gives soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, and charm and gaiety to life and to everything.”

-Plato

As they say, we have no alternative but to live nobly in the presence of great music. Music has always been cogent for society and culture. It has the miraculous power to trigger various emotions; from romance to heartbreak, music is very much alive in our lives. With the evolving era, music has adapted new and unique styles, giving contemporary tastes to music lovers.

Photo by Bob Coyne on Unsplash

Numerous music genres and styles, such as Rock, Hip-Hop, Pop, and Disco, have witnessed their rise and fall, and a new style coined as “Alternative” has risen among all genres. The term is used to describe artists who have not fit into the mainstream music genres. But where are the roots of alternative music? It is still relatively new to the music world. Alternative rock music emerged in the 1980s and became the apple of everyone’s eye in the mid-1990s. Now it is safe to say that alternative music is enormously popular, especially among youth who have dropped the old, redundant music style.

“Alternative music is no longer alternative once it’s in the mainstream.”

Kurt Cobain

So, precisely what sets alternative music apart from other genres? Rather than just focusing on melody and lyrics, alternative rock music addresses social issues such as drugs, suicide, and depression. That’s why it resonates with the audience to a great extent. Alternative music is carried away by youth. 37% of Americans between 18-29 years old are rock, alternative, and indie fans. So, to whom should the credit go for the popularity of this rebellious music style? The pioneers who extensively set the foundation of it are deserving of some praise; Delphi Ravens is one of them.

Delphi Ravens is gaining fame as an American independent band, eminent for combining alternative with other music styles. Straddling numerous vibrant and soulful genres, the Delphi Ravens present a form of Progressive Rock that they have truly mastered.

Eager to leave an immaculate impression on its audience, Delphi Ravens has recorded fifteen tracks and gained 30,000+ followers in the last 2 years. It also has almost 100,000 Spotify streams and was named Artist of the Month by MTV Rocks. Their song “Last Memories” has 32,000+ streams on Spotify alone, making it a chartbuster single of 2022.

Delphi Ravens can take the listener through various emotions, tempos, and styles. Their harmony of different musical instruments is the cherry on the cake. In 2021, three of their songs made the Top 20 on the Top 100 Alternative Music Chart at Hypeddit. The song “Delphi Raven” was on the Top 10 Chart at Broadjam and Top 7 on MTV Top 100.

The USP of Delphi Ravens is their lead vocalist, Kira, an exceptional singer with a distinctive voice, making every song reminiscent. Delphi Ravens’ appealing and compelling discography includes tracks like “Insomnia,” “Take My Hand,” “Last Memories,” “Hardest Goodbye,” and many more songs with energetic guitar tones and powerful messages.

Delphi Ravens was founded by bassist and songwriter Stephen Andrew Burgess, professionally known as Papa B, in 2019. The band hails from the Pacific Northwest, famous for its rich history of incredible music. The band offers something new to their audience with commanding and spellbinding performances.

“Our music is emotion-driven, coming from our own life experiences. We explore anger, fears, disappointments, relationship breakups, substance abuse and its impact, animal cruelty, love, sadness from a significant loss, self-worth, disgust, and other themes.

Papa B

Being the pioneer of Alternative rock bands, how is it possible that Delphi Ravens lack acknowledgment from the world? The World Songwriting Awards selected “Take My Hand” among the final Top 10 Best Alternative Songs while Indie Songwriting Awards selected it among the Top 5 Alternative Songs in 2022; “Red to Black” among the Top 3 Best Rock Songs by World Songwriting Awards; “Phobia” among the Top 10 Best Rock Songs in 2022; and “Burn at Both Ends” a Top 10 Best Alternative Song in 2023. The band is ranked the number 1 Alternative Rock band in the Pacific Northwest and the Top 30 in the USA by ReverbNation. “Take My Hand” is also a finalist for Best Band Song of the Year by the prestigious ISSA (International Singer Songwriter Association).

The ground-breaking alternative rock music band Delphi Ravens has produced timeless songs in its short career. They aim to refine their songwriting skills and spread emotional messages as well as positive vibes to their audiences and listeners through their music. Delphi Ravens have released 15 songs in the last three years and are releasing more new music, with their first full album planned for release in late 2023 or early 2024. The band was recently named Artist of the Month at Mixposure Radio among 10,000+ artists.