A SCOTS TikToker has left fans in stitches after sharing his hilarious top five “icks” of the Edinburgh Fringe.

Greg Proctor – known to fans as Greg the Graduate – took to the streets of the capital last week as part of a hilarious sketch that Edinburgh locals will truly relate to.

The Edinburgh local pitched up at some of the Fringe’s most recognisable spots to share the disgust that the Festival brings out of him.

Video shows Greg at the Underbelly venue entrance at George Square as on-screen text reads: “Biggest icks at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Greg can be heard voicing over as he says: “Here are the biggest icks you can do at the Edinburgh Fringe.”

The camera pans to show a band playing music at the Underbelly as unsuspecting tourists walk by.

Greg lists his first ick as having no seat at George Square – as footage shows him sitting alone on a fake patch of grass, looking around sheepishly with a cup of what appears to be sangria in-hand.

The camera then shows Greg stood up and drinking awkwardly as he voices over: “Yes, we’ve all had that point where we’re looking around to see if we can find a bench.”

The clip then cuts to show all the benches filled up with tourists and residents drinking.

Greg adds: “Or if you’re too socially awkward, you’re gonna end up sitting on the soggy ground.”

The camera then shows a busy street in Edinburgh packed with passersby.

Greg shares his next ick: “Next is being too polite to the crowds on the Royal Mile.”

Greg can then be seen walking awkwardly along the street as he wears his black headphones.

He brushes past groups of people while pulling an exasperated face.

He can be heard saying: “If you try to be polite, you’re just gonna get swept up by the tourists.”

Pictured: Greg the Graduate. Credit to @Greg_the_Graduate from TikTok.

The clip then cuts to show Greg standing at a vendor selling ice cream and other foods as he explains ick number three: “Then you have – standing by yourself at food stalls.”

He awkwardly ruffles his hair while waiting to be served and adds: “I dunno why. It’s just a bit icky.”

The camera then shows a large group of people dancing in a grassy field as Greg says: “Silent disco at the Meadows.”

He pokes fun as he says: “Doesn’t need an explanation.”

He then shows a band playing late in the evening, while the lively lead singer points directly at the crowd who bounce along to the music.

Greg concludes: “Finally is posting a show on your private story while you’re just singing along with a shaky camera.”

The camera then shows Greg belting out the song lyrics and bobbing his head while moving the camera about and showing the hyped-up audience behind him.

He voices over while joking: “You think your friends care but no one really does.”

The TikToker took to social media on Wednesday to share the video with the caption: “I’m guilty for all of these at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe”.

The hilariously relatable clip received over 1,900 likes and dozens of comments from locals who were quick to agree with Greg.

One person joked of the tourists: “Walk straight at them and make eye contact. They will move first.”

Another said: “Love a silent disco.”

A third commented: “I’ve also sat next to the bin in George Square and brought shame to my family.”

A fourth added: “If you haven’t done this then have you actually been to the Fringe?”