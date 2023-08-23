THIS is the hilarious moment a Scots tourist poses the age-old question to an Egyptian shop owner – Celtic or Rangers?

Dale Philip has amassed a social media following of over six million people who tune into his adventures as he travels the world, and recently touched down in the Egyptian capital of Cairo.

The 28-year-old was wandering the streets tempted into a shop selling football shirts – but refused to go any further when he got the wrong answer to one of Scotland’s most important questions.

Video shows Dale, from Edinburgh, in conversation with the shop owner who is attempting to get him to come into the store and browse his wares.

The two are mid-conversation as professional poker player Dale appears to be enquiring about kit from the owner’s favourite team – the Egyptian national side, colloquially known as the Pharaohs.

Dale says: “Yeah, the Pharaohs.”

The man ushers him to come inside, saying: “Yeah, I’ve got, come on.”

Dale says: “No, first tell me how much, then I will know if I’m interested.”

The owner replies: “Up to you, brother.”

A confused Dale jokes: “Up to me? Okay, £10.”

“Okay, come on.” says the owner.

Dale laughs and looks at another shop assistant who is stood next to a number of high-profile football player shirts including Lionel Messi’s, and Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah’s international shirt.

Dale says: “No way, he’s not going to give me it for £10, no it’s okay.”

Dale then inspects the Salah shirt outside, sceptical over whether it is indeed real or a fake shirt, eventually getting the shop workers to concede that it is a “copy”.

A hesitant Dale then walks into the shop with the promise that the shop owner has an original Mohamed Salah shirt inside.

Inside the shop there are hundreds of neatly folded football jerseys lining shelves on all four walls of the building.

Dale asks: “I can bring my camera in your shop? Camera no problem?”

“You’re welcome, it is very easy my brother,” says the owner, who goes on to ask Dale: “Where do you come from?”

Dale replies “Scotland”, to which the shop owner offers a fist bump and says: “I like your league.”

The Egyptian then hilariously asks Dale: “Celtic or Rangers?”

Refusing to answer first, Dale poses the same question back to the man, saying: “You tell me, what is your favourite?”

The man appears to try and play it safe, laughing: “Both. I love both.”

Refusing to accept the answer, Dale urges: “No you’re trying to be safe; you’re going to have to choose one. Rangers or Celtic?”

The owner then finally concedes: “My favourite team – Celtic.”

Dale, wounded by the answer, then hilariously begins to leave the shop amid the owner’s pleas for him to stay, joking: “Oh no, no I have to leave sorry. I have to leave! No, no no.”

Dale shared the video to social media on Friday with the caption: “Shopping in Cairo’s Oldest Market.”

Dale Philip. Credits: Instagram.

The post has since received over 33,000 likes and more than 120 comments from Scots left in stitches by Dale’s crafty exit strategy.

One user wrote: “Bro will love Rangers from now on.”

Another commented: “Blud tried to save himself.”

A third said: “Love his energy, did you end up buying a jersey?”

Another replied: “Celtic? Oh no I’ve too leave…You’ve found the right way to leave bro.”

The two Scots sides have one of the biggest football rivalries in the world due to their political, social and religious differences.

This season will likely see the two Glasgow giants locked in another title push, with Rangers looking to steal the title back off their rivals after Celtics’ treble-winning campaign last season.

The first Old Firm derby of the upcoming season will take place on September 3 at Rangers’ Ibrox stadium.