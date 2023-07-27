SCOTS footie fans have been left in stitches after the new Rangers third kit drew comparisons to the uniform sported by the Swiss Guards of the Vatican.

The kit, which launched last week, is based on the team’s famous 1993/94 away strip made by German manufacturer Adidas.

The orange and blue striped kit, this time around created by Castore, sports the Rangers crest in the middle of the jersey, and the Unibet sponsor instead of 93/94 sponsor McEwan’s Lager.

Rangers player Todd Cantwell (L) modelled the new kit, which has now been compared to Swiss Guards. Credit: Twitter

Whilst the kit has had Rangers fans drooling over the past week, others have quickly noticed that the strip also resembles a totally different outfit.

The striped kit bears a striking resemblance to the uniform donned by the Swiss Guard – an armed force entrusted to guard the Papal Palace and the Pope in Vatican City.

The guard, which was established in 1506 under Pope Julius II, took up arms and wear their colours in accordance with a traditional 16th century design.

The images of Rangers midfielder Todd Cantwell clad in the new kit, and an unnamed Swiss Guard were shown side by side comparing the two outfits.

The picture shows Cantwell stood with a blood orange background modelling the strip while staring down the lens of a camera.

The Swiss Guard stands complete with three Papal medals, including the Benemerenti medal for services to the Catholic Church.

Alongside the image shared online last week, one tickled Celtic supporter joked: “Dundee, Hamilton, dressed like the guards in the Vatican.”

His post has since received hundreds of retweets and dozens of comments from amused football fans.

One punned: “We are the Papal.”

Another quipped: “The only difference here is the guard has medals.”

A third replied: “Can’t wait to hear that belted out at Celtic Park.”

The Rangers third kit faced unprecedented demand on launch day, leaving suppliers Castore scrambling to keep up with demand.

Rangers will hope it can help them stop Celtic from landing a third consecutive Scottish Premiership title in a row.