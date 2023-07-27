THIS is the moment a crowd of festival-goers bust out synchronised ballet moves after an orchestra took to the stage.

Truck Festival took place last week, and saw dozens of artists and bands turn out to a crowd of over 30,000 music lovers.

Featuring names such as Two Door Cinema Club, The Vaccines and DMA’s, the star of the show in fact turned out to be the Oxford Symphony Orchestra.

The orchestra – led by conductor Robert Max – took to the stage on Saturday with classical music renditions of hits including Clean Bandit’s Symphony and Queen‘s Bohemian Rhapsody.

Hilarious footage shows the crowd of onlooking festival attendees breaking into a series of side-splitting dance moves as the orchestra belt out well-known classical tunes.

Displayed text reads “This is it. The most British thing ever caught on camera” as the clip shows the orchestra on stage, mid-performance of a rendition of Tchaikovsky’s Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy.

The camera then pans to show a huge crowd clad in raincoats and ponchos for the festival’s muddy conditions.

Members of the crowd can be seen laughing as throngs of people throw their hands in the air and spin on the spot in a ballerina-like fashion.

The camera then shows the crowd bouncing and moshing wildly as the orchestra blast out their version of Bohemian Rhapsody.

Displayed text reads: “Oxford Symphony Orchestra brought the energy.”

Hilariously, many umbrellas can be seen bouncing in time as the crowd sings in the rain – in true British style.

Pictured: The crowd busting out some ballerina-like moves. (C) Truck Festival

Truck Festival took to social media on Thursday to share the hilarious footage, writing: “i mean, who doesn’t love an orchestra mosh pit?”

The video received over 19,000 likes and more than 240 comments from users left in stitches by the truly unique festival experience.

One person wrote: “I hope Freddie [Mercury] can see the impact he has had on the entire nation.”

Another said: “I love how pretending to be a ballerina has a universal motion.”

A third joked: “How Mozart’s first festival went.”

A fourth added: “Top tier humour.”

The Oxford Symphony Orchestra has become a staple of Truck Festival, having appeared on several occasions at the yearly festival.

Previous years have seen crowds hilariously creating mosh pits and doing the can-can to classical music during the orchestra’s set.