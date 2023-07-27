HOUSE-HUNTERS have been hit for six after spotting a stunning flat for sale offering a full private viewing area for a Championship cricket ground.

The property in Bishopston, Bristol was listed for sale on property website Rightmove earlier this week and boasts an enviable view over the turf at Gloucestershire County Cricket Club.

The two-bedroom apartment looks to fetch £375,000 thanks to its location, as well as its two bathrooms, open plan kitchen, living room and diner.

The cricket ground is right next door allowing for an ideal view of first class cricket. Credit: Rightmove/Elephant

The immaculate home also has a shared communal bike store and roof terrace allowing for any potential host to enjoy the cricket in style.

Stunning images show the property with the large open plan living area currently set up for meals with a dining table and four chairs.

The cosy living room area has a large blue settee set up with several oversized pillows alongside a pouffe.

To the left of the seating area is the outdoor balcony with a stunning view over the 8,000-capacity venue.

One of 18 first-class county clubs in England and Wales, the ground is home to all formats for the Gloucestershire Cricket Club, who next play at the venue on Tuesday.

Drivers need not worry about a stray cricket ball finding their windscreen with the property coming with a secure underground allocated parking space.

The living room also looks onto the field allowing for a relaxing day at the cricket. Credit: Rightmove/Elephant

The home was put on the market by estate agents Elephant on Monday, who describe it as: “An immaculately presented purpose-built apartment with a private balcony benefitting from panoramic views over Gloucester County Cricket Ground.

“The light and bright accommodation features an open plan kitchen/living area, two double bedrooms, a master bedroom with en-suite, a stylish bathroom, a study space and a secure underground parking space.”

The property was shared online yesterday by a social media user who said: “One for the cricket fans.”

House-browsers were quick to comment on their love for the “dream” apartment.

One said: “That’s actually a good deal for cricket fans.”

Another added: “I would actually kill for this, mostly for me but also to share/rent out to other fans. My actual dream is to be able to afford to live next to a cricket ground, especially a first class/test ground.”

The average house price in Bishopston was a whopping £561,781 over the last calendar year according to Rightmove.

Gloucestershire currently sit second bottom of Division Two in the County Championship and are yet to win a match this season from their eight outings.