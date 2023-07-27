Scots science museum named as Tripadvisor 2023 award winner  

A SCOTS science museum has been awarded the Tripadvisor 2023 Travelers’ Choice Award for the third year running.

The prize was given to the Aberdeen Science Centre, which has consistently earned high reviews from travellers and is ranked within the top 10% on Tripadvisor.

The news of the museum’s award comes just days after the venue was announced as one of the shortlisted finalists in the Best Visitor Attraction category for the Aberdeen City and Shire Thistle Awards.

Based on Constitution Street near Aberdeen beach, ASC is home to almost 65 interactive exhibits, allowing people of all ages to discover topics including space, energy, life sciences and engineering.

Aberdeen Science Centre is in the running to be named Best Visitor Attraction at the awards ceremony, which will take place in September at The Chester Hotel.

Bryan Snelling, chief executive of Aberdeen Science Centre, said: “Each and every exhibit, experience and interaction is designed to pique curiosity, and inspire our visitors to discover more.

“Our team prides itself on delivering meaningful experiences to every visitor to Aberdeen Science Centre – our Tripadvisor feedback reflects this with many visitors taking the time to write a review and comment on how amazing our staff are.”

John Boris, Chief Growth Officer at Tripadvisor, added: “The travel resurgence we’ve seen throughout the past year has even further heightened the competition.

“Earning a Travelers’ Choice Award demonstrates that you have provided great experiences to those who matter most: your guests.”