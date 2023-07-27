A SCOTS independent bus operator has announced that it has been shortlisted for four awards at the UK National Transport Awards 2023.

McGill’s Group has been nominated for UK Bus Operator of the Year, the Exemplary Contribution to Net Zero category and its FlixBus partnership, with its Glasgow – Dundee – Stirling – Perth – Aberdeen route also shortlisted in the Best Bus Service category.

The Scottish based group has also been selected in the Best Bus Service category for its new electric bus SWITCH service which is encouraging more people to leave their cars at home and utilise low-carbon public transport.

Since 2021, McGill’s Group has invested more than £55m into its electric fleet, placing it in the top three companies in the UK for fleet decarbonisation.

McGill’s Group is owned by billionaire businessmen Sandy and James Easdale, named in The Sunday Times Rich List 2023 and placed at 126 in the UK wealth list.

Ralph Roberts, CEO of McGill’s Group, said: “Being shortlisted for not one, but four UK National Transport Awards is a remarkable achievement for McGill’s Buses.”

Sandy Easdale, McGill’s Group director, added: “Through the acquisitions of Xplore Dundee from National Express and the Scotland East business from First Group, we have been building a formidable operator capable of challenging long-established companies.”

The winners of the National Transport Awards 2023 will be announced at an event in London on October 5th, 2023.