McGill’s buses announces new managing director

BRITAIN’S biggest independently owned bus firm McGill’s Group has announced its new group managing director as industry executive Alex Hornby.

Alex moves to McGill’s Group’s Scottish headquarters in Greenock after eight years leading North of England bus operator Transdev Blazefield.

The 41-year-old will report to the McGill’s Group board including its chief executive Ralph Roberts and owners, billionaire brothers Sandy and James Easdale.

Alex Hornby.

McGill’s Group has seen substantial growth in the last two years across Scotland’s central belt with the purchase of Xplore Dundee from National Express in 2021.

This was followed by the acquisition of First Scotland East last year, including the Bright Bus open-top tour operation in Edinburgh.

The company is also growing its partnership with long-distance coach operator FlixBus as its network of intercity routes expands across Scotland and the UK.

Alex Hornby said: “I am hugely excited at the opportunity to manage a class-leading, successful and ambitious organisation.

“The future for our industry is bright if – across both the operator sector and in government – we all grasp the right opportunities and align ourselves to zero carbon, economic growth and congestion-busting agendas that the bus can help to realise.”

Co-founder of McGill’s, Sandy Easdale said: “We are doing our part to get people out of their cars and back on the buses but we need government to play their part and get a realistic perspective regarding subsidies.

“We are pouring serious investment into substantial infrastructure upgrades at four of our depots to support charging and maintenance of our electric fleet.

“A training programme is under way to support vehicle technicians as they maintain the next generation of buses.”