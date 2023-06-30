A GLOBAL tech firm is celebrating the “best performance ever recorded” for an Edinburgh-based company thanks to its most successful year ever.

In the financial year 2022/23, Pufferfish recorded an increase of 43%, with 67% revenue growth, compared to the previous period.

The global market leader in proprietary spherical displays that creates immersive experiences, secured new product development plans and a funding injection in late 2022 to super-charge business growth.

The funding boost comes from Scottish Enterprise, Par Equity and a range of new customer commissions, including contracts with a Saudi-based airline, a US-based global cruise line, and a creative agency which purchased Pufferfish’s largest display.

Pufferfish develops innovative spherical display systems that deliver highly interactive engagement and multi-sensory experiences

Pufferfish has also launched new offerings to secure that the growth momentum remains firmly in place and to further boost the business.

Elaine Van Der Berg, Chief Executive at Pufferfish since May 2022, says: “Not only have we recharged the balance sheet, but we have also enhanced the management team, our product range, and our sales and marketing functions.

“As a result, the team has surpassed the ambitious targets we set, achieving stellar results.

“Our aim is to ‘transcend the ordinary’, and this applies just as much to our business as it does to our customer solutions.

“The heart of the Pufferfish business remains the same, but everything else has been transformed in the space of twelve months.

“By looking at ways in which we can even further enhance the customer experience and better commercialise the wow-factor that a Pufferfish display provides, we have turned the business on its head.

“We now have a far wider product range that secures our position as the market leader, we have expanded the already talented Pufferfish team and we have an appetite for innovation and growth like never before.

“With a number of contracts already committed for the new financial year, the outlook for the business is better than ever.”