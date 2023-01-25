Scots tech firm recruits new marketer amid raft of senior appointments

A SCOTS tech firm has recruited a new marketer in the latest of a host of ongoing senior appointments within the company.

Pufferfish has appointed Ross Wilson as its new head of marketing, following the display firm’s latest successful funding round of £600,000.

In recent months, the organisation has also appointed a new interim Chief Sales Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Head of Creative and a new CEO as it strives to boost its global presence.

Ross joins Pufferfish following a stint as a marketing and management consultant, including as an advisor to the British Museum on its contract to jointly create a national gallery in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Ross Wilson joins Pufferfish having previously worked as an advisor to the British Museum.

Commenting on his decision to join the company, Ross said: “Some of the biggest brands in the world trust the products and services that Pufferfish provides.

“Having the likes of NASA, Microsoft and Google on our client list shows we’re on the right path and I am proud to be part of the team helping with the journey.”

Pufferfish specialises in spherical displays to create immersive solutions for a list of clients including BBC and Amazon Prime.

Its display systems deliver interactive and multi-sensory experiences at settings including visitor attractions, scientific and educational institutions, and corporate activities.

The company is in the midst of launching upgraded versions of two of its core products, PufferSphere and PufferTouch, which feature sharper images and more powerful touch functionality – and plans to launch three completely new products this year.

Elaine Van Der Berg, Pufferfish’s Chief Executive added: “Ross joins us at an exciting time, as we have secured the investment needed to capitalise on new opportunities and continue to expand our product offerings.

“He will be key in growing our market position, driving growth, and delivering commercial success.”

Ross has previously held positions at organisations including the Edinburgh Playhouse Theatre, the Edinburgh International Film Festival, the National Galleries of Scotland, and at leading cancer charity Myloma UK.