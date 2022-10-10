EnerMech promotes new marketing and communications director

AN ABERDEEN-headquartered engineering firm has announced its latest promotion amidst efforts to bolster its management team.

EnerMech has promoted Alison Hazell into the newly created position of marketing and communications director.

Based at the Aberdeen headquarters, Alison’s new role has been confirmed at a time where the business is looking to drive its sustainability and growth.

In the quest for accelerating the company’s growth in core markets as well as renewables, infrastructure, defence and semiconductors, Alison is aiming to implement a new marketing plan to underpin its ongoing ambitions.

Alison Hazell is the new Marketing and Communications Director at EnerMech. Image supplied with release.

Christian Brown, chief executive officer at EnerMech, said: “We have a strong business plan in place and Alison’s strategic marketing advice and flair has played a key role in this success, helping to shape the EnerMech brand.

“Our support teams are paramount to EnerMech’s ongoing success.

“Having mentored Alison, she has exactly the right approach and drive required to aid our overarching ambitions and thoroughly deserves recognition for everything she has delivered so far.”

Having joined EnerMech in 2017, Alison previously held positions at Denvir Marketing, Immediate Media Co, and BBC Magazines, and more recently founded and directed her own marketing agency, delivering marketing campaigns for the energy industry.

Alison said: “Our strengths lie in the efficient integrated solutions our multi-disciplined workforce deliver, all underpinned by our sustainable ethos and Environment, Social and Governance agenda.

“The delivery of engaging marketing and corporate communications has never been so important and will contribute greatly to the value of the business.

“The growing complexity of the organization requires a clear, engaging voice to articulate our value to our loyal customers and build brand recognition with those new to EnerMech.

“Turning informed customers, employees and business partners into engaged audiences is the ultimate goal.”

Alison’s promotion follows on from Kenny Anderson’s promotion to global strategy director earlier in the year.