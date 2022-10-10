Showpiece conference explores a new future for Scotland’s towns

A KILMARNOCK venue will host a Scottish Government Minister among other speakers at the first in-person Scotland’s Towns Conference in three years.

A New Future for Scotland’s Towns will be the theme of the 2022 Scotland’s Towns Conference.

The day-long showcase – organised by Scotland’s Towns Partnership (STP) – will focus on the ideas, innovations and actions needed to secure a greener, stronger, more sustainable, future.

Working in partnership with East Ayrshire Council, it is the first in-person conference in three years.

STP Chair Professor Leigh Sparks said the conference is STP’s “flagship event”. Image supplied with release.

It will be held at CentreStage, in Kilmarnock, on Wednesday November 16th, hosted by broadcaster Rona Dougall.

Speakers will include Tom Arthur MSP, Scotland’s Minister for Public Finance, Planning and Community Wealth, and Councillor Douglas Reid, the leader of East Ayrshire Council.

STP Chair, Professor Leigh Sparks, said: “The Scotland’s Towns Conference is our flagship event – bringing together many of the major players involved in supporting our towns and improvement districts.

“We have secured such a strong line-up of speakers, who I am sure will inform and inspire a vibrant day.

“The conference is an opportunity for people from communities across the country to get together with national place stakeholders and to become re-energised by the latest thinking, activities and support available.

“There is no avoiding the challenges we face in our communities. But the opportunities we have to build a stronger future are equally as great. Now is the time to embrace them.”

The conference comes after the challenges and opportunities that exist for communities were discussed in a series of roadshows throughout Scotland.

These roadshows examined the response from the Scottish Government and the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (CoSLA) to the New Future for Scotland’s Town Centres report.

That response – Scotland’s Town Centre Action Plan Review (TCAP2) – was published earlier this year.

Sessions at the event explore how places can respond to the climate emergency and drive towards net-zero, embracing creativity, enhancing streets and spaces, capitalising on digital opportunities and looking at the future of retail.

Other features will include a Scotland Loves Local Town Square, showcasing many of the organisations inspiring people to help build a better future for their area by thinking, choosing and spending locally.

The day will also celebrate the achievements of finalists in the 2022 Scotland Loves Local Awards and see the winners announced.

Representatives of key enterprise, regeneration and community organisations from across the country will be there.

Last year’s Scotland’s Towns Conference was staged via a series of online events.