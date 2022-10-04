Scots primary teacher who ‘failed drugs test’ faces being struck off

A SCOTS primary school teacher faces being removed from the register after allegedly failing a drugs test and acting aggressively with his partner.

Cameron McKie is alleged to have had cannabis in his system while working at Annanhill Primary School in Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire in March 2019.

Months later he is alleged to have lied to the General Teaching Council for Scotland (GTCS) by saying a drugs test was “completely clear” when it showed up positive for the Class B drug.

This school in Kilmarnock is where Mr McKie was a primary teacher. Credit: Google Maps

McKie has been accused of having cannabis in his possession, and smoking it, on multiple occasions whilst working as a teacher between April 2017 and August 2019.

He is also alleged to have locked his partner in a car and refused to stop whilst telling her to “shut the f**k up” during a separate incident.

When she refused to put her seatbelt on, McKie is said to have intentionally slammed on the brake sharply causing her to hit her head.

It is claimed that on another occasion McKie slapped the woman on the arm and pushed her backwards with force, causing her to feel intimidated.

He has also been accused of slamming the door of his home shut when she tried to leave his property and calling her a “c**t”, as well as accepting money in return for cannabis.

Now, McKie faces being removed from the teaching register following an eight day hearing into the allegations by the GTCS.

The governing panel is set to investigate the claims and determine whether the teacher’s fitness to teach is impaired.

McKie was not present at the hearing to give evidence yesterday but arranged for his grandfather, Iain McKie, to represent him.

Through his representative, McKie admitted that on the 22 March 2019 he did attend work with cannabis in his system.

However, he denied the rest of the allegations including that he was verbally abusive to an ex-partner and that he had lied to the GTCS about the results of a drug test.

His rep said: “He does not admit allegation one (on multiple occasions have cannabis in his possession and did smoke, or otherwise consume cannabis), although he does admit to recreational use.

“He admits to allegation six (on 22 March 2019, attending work with cannabis in his system) so much as that he had a trace [of cannabis] in his system.”

McKie believes he is still fit to teach despite the allegations against him.

The hearing continues.

A spokeswoman for East Ayrshire Council today said: “East Ayrshire Council does not comment on individual cases to protect a person’s right to privacy.

“Whilst we don’t usually comment we can confirm that he is no longer employed by the council.”