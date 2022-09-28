TWO Scots billionaire brothers have acquired a major bus operator in a move to support and serve local communities.

Brothers Sandy and James Easdale, owners of McGill’s Buses, have now completed their acquisition of First Scotland East.

As part of the deal, the brothers have pledged that “local management will be empowered to make decisions for local services serving local people”.

McGill’s have also disclosed their plan for two retro transport liveries – with both of their designs mirroring local buses of the past.

(L-R) Sandy and James Easdale are behind McGill’s acquisition of First Scotland East.

McGill’s Group has taken control of bus depots in Larbert, Bannockburn, Balfron and Livingston and all of the fleet formerly owned by First Scotland East.

Edinburgh’s popular open top bus tour, Bright Bus, is also included in the purchase. Approximately 550 staff have now moved to McGill’s, taking the company’s total staff to more than 2,000.

James Easdale, Chairman of McGill’s Group, said: “We believe in empowering local teams to deliver for their local communities rather than a centralised, top-down approach.

“We want passengers to have an affinity with their local buses and one step in that process is the introduction of iconic liveries for the fleet.”

Sandy Easdale, Director of McGill’s Group, said, “Whilst others may be shying away from expansion given the unsettled economic picture, we are continually seeking new opportunities to invest in transport, construction and property.”

Stirling and Falkirk services will be branded as McGill’s Midland Bluebird, and West Lothian services will be called McGill’s Eastern Scottish.

The independent bus operator plans to keep modernising itself and funding changes to improve customer service in the upcoming future.

“In the period to come, we will be examining every area of the business to revitalise our offering such as customer interaction, staff development and training, vehicle quality and local decision-making”, said Ralph Roberts, CEO of McGill’s Group.

“One of our key priorities will be to invest in the fleet and bring down the average age of buses on the road – that will be to the benefit of passengers, staff and the environment.”