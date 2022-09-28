Motorist spotted parking car inside Asda trolley shelter

A DOPEY motorist was spotted parking his car inside a trolley shelter in a Scots Asda car park.

Local Dan Carron watched on in stitches as a young lad reversed into the tight space outside the supermarket store in Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire yesterday.

Dan’s partner, Zoe Elliot, captured a photograph of the bizarre parking spot after returning back to the car.

The dopey driver parked in the trolley shelter. Credit: Zoe Elliot

An image shows the red Volkswagen Polo snuggly parked inside the curved shelter – usually used for storing trolleys.

A blue Citroen and grey Mini are parked at either side of the car in allocated parking spaces.

There appears to still be some trolleys behind the car but it is unknown if any damage came to them as a result of the blundering parking.

Zoe posted the image on social media yesterday where it has attracted over 570 likes and over 100 comments from amused viewers.

One said: “Typical use of a trolley park these days.”

Another wrote: “Should have gone to Specsavers.”

A third commented: “Window is open, is that how they got out?”

Another added: “Do you still need a pound coin?”

While one person said: “Funny but stupid who does that sort of thing/”

However, some people thought the idea was genius.

One said: “It keeps the rain off, if only my big wagon fit in one of these cosy wee shelters – wouldn’t get soaked getting the kids out.”

Another wrote: “Great idea. Wish I had thought of it.”

And one impressed local commented: “Great idea that! Genius!”

Speaking today, Dan, 37, who watched the parking unfold, said: “I was just sitting in the car whilst Zoe went into McDonald’s as the baby was sleeping.

“Three young guys turned up in the red golf and swung around in front of me and reversed into the spot.

“The three lads just sat on their phones and then they squeezed out of the tiny gaps and went into McDonald’s.”

Zoe added: “It was Dan who saw it being parked as I was in McDonald’s but I took a picture when I saw it because it was funny.”