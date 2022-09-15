A SHOCKING video shows a Land Rover Discovery slamming into the rear end of a parked car and flipping onto its side.

A CCTV camera captured the blundering driver colliding with the stationary Renault Clio in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, on Sunday.

Video shows the black Discovery trundling down the road, where it begins to stray off course and heads towards a row of parked cars on the far side of the road.

Travelling surprisingly slow for the scale of the accident, the left of the vehicle’s bonnet then slams into the back of the Clio, lifting its front and back wheels off the ground.

Tilted at a 45 degree angle, the four by four then seemingly grinds along the top of the Clio before crashing onto its side and ramming into the back of another parked car.

Having smashed multiple windows in the crash the vehicle then lies still on its side amongst shards of broken glass.

The video was shared to TikTok by a local takeaway on Monday, who wrote: “There might be delays coming into our store today, beware of overturned vehicles.”

The video has now collected over 240,000 views with thousands of likes and dozens of comments from TikTok users who were mixed in their replies.

One said: “Flipping heck, how did the driver manage that?”

Another wrote: “How, just how? All that road and they crashed, laughing my a** off.”

A third added: “He was definitely getting a text from his thing and started texting back excited.”

A fourth replied: “Bro tried to remake the Range Rover advert.”

Speaking today, a member of staff from the takeaway who wished to remain anonymous said: “The car was driving at a really slow speed.

The car was stuck on its side for 40 minutes.

“I was driving past and I noticed the car toppled over.

“I went to the store and was a bit shocked to watch it back.

“One side of the car was all smashed up because it was on the ground.

“It was on its side for about 40 minutes.

“Everyone was fine, there was no one injured on the scene.”

Speaking today a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We only provide details for RTCs that have serious or life-threatening injuries.

“In this incident, there were no serious injuries so therefore this does not meet the terms of our service level agreement so we will not be able to provide comment.”