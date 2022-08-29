A DOCTOR has been inundated with donations to help bring his dog home to the UK after being left heartbroken when his beloved wife passed in a horror accident.

Octavian Balint tragically lost his wife Nichole Balint after she fell from a horse and suffered severe brain injury in Clare County, Michigan, in the United States last month.

Deputy sheriff Nichole passed just weeks after the couple tied the knot, having bought Poodle Bailey to let Octavian practice his parenting skills before having a baby together.

Bailey stole the hearts of Nichole and Octavian. (C) Octavian Balint

Octavian, 35, had been living with Nichole in Michigan, but was today forced to return to Birmingham, West Midlands because he doesn’t have American citizenship.

In another awful blow, the heartbroken widower had to leave the seven-month-old pup behind after allegedly being told that airlines didn’t have sufficient staff to transport her in the hold.

Octavian claims that the only way he can have his beloved pooch returned is through specialised pet transport, which he says will cost a staggering £6,000.

In a plea to help retrieve Bailey, Octavian, originally from Romania started a GoFundMe on Tuesday.

Miraculously, within one week the campaign has now collected more than £6,200 from generous donators, giving him enough money to be reunited with his beloved pooch next month.

Sharing his story to GoFundMe on Tuesday Octavian wrote: “I shared Bailey with my beautiful wife, Nichole, who tragically lost her life in an accident just over a month after our wedding.

“Nichole had bought Bailey for us because she said that I need practice being a dad before we had children of our own.

Octavian and Bailey enjoying a lovely sunny day. (C) Octavian Balint

“Sadly, we never got the chance to have any children, but not having our fur baby by my side would be far too much for me to handle during this difficult time.

“Words cannot describe the pain I feel over losing the love of my life, but having Bailey with me helps to mend my heart just a little bit.

“Bailey has the most spunky and fun loving personality and it is impossible not to smile in her presence which is exactly the kind of energy I need around me right now.

“Any help you could give would be much appreciated.”

Social media users were left heartbroken to hear of the tragic story.

Peter Allen said: “My dear Octavian, it’s just a little something to let you know that my heart is breaking for you, my friend. I hope you get Bailey home soon.”

Colette Geck said: “I know Bailey is going to come home with you! You have so much love and support.

“Sounds like Bailey has the same spunk Nichole had.”

Tracy Appleby said: “Sorry for your loss, my lovely, let’s get Bailey back home with you, then hopefully you will find peace.”

Christian Labib said: “Sorry to hear this terrible news, I’m thinking of you and the family. Hope you get her back to Brum!”

Speaking today Octavian said: “I started the GoFundMe, as I wanted to bring our dog back to the UK. Nichole (my wife) got her in March, as our 1st pet together.

“The plan was for me to move to Michigan by late this year or early next year, depending on my exams. I work as a doctor in the UK, but need exams to be able to work in the US.

“She was part of the Clare County Mounted Division, and was patrolling at the county fair, when she had an accident, falling off the horse, and suffered severe brain injury. She died four days later.

Octavian and Nichole.

“Now, I am moving everything back to the UK, as I do not have the right to stay in the US for more than 90 days at a time.

“I’m coming back today but Bailey proved more complicated to arrange.

“No airline carrier would have her in the cabin because she’s not a service dog and they don’t allow emotional support pets anymore.

“Also, the option of cargo pets is off the table, as most airlines do not have the staff to take care of pets during flights since the pandemic.

“So, the only option was specialised pet transport, but that was proving too expensive, post wedding, and as I have not worked since June because I took time off for the wedding and one of the exams.

“Family have been here since the accident. Mum and Dad flew back a week ago, and her family is very supportive, friends here are sound as well.

“I haven’t had a moment for myself yet, with all that’s been going on, though. Going back home I have good support as well, so hopefully that will minimise chances of a major breakdown.

“She’s a standard poodle, she’s really smart! She still needs a bit of training, as sometimes she’s too smart for her own good and does silly things, but she is the best dog both me and Nichole ever had.”