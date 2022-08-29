Scots surgeons volunteer to give people with cataracts free operations

SCOTS surgeons have volunteered to give people with cataracts free operations after growing concerns that long NHS waiting lists could leave patients sightless.

A team of 26, from private cataract surgery clinic Vision Scotland, became worried after many of their clients had been left on an NHS waiting list for more than two years.

Concerned that other patients wouldn’t be able to afford the life-changing surgery the coworkers have banded together to offer the sight-saving procedure to those in desperate need.

Kind-hearted surgeons are performing the operation for free. Credit: Victoria Beesley

However, in hopes to treat up to ten patients free of charge the team have been left with the task of fundraising over £5,000 to cover the costs of hospital and equipment fees.

In a bid to collect cash, the colleagues have pledged to complete a section of the West Highland Way next month having already raised over £600.

Speaking today, Victoria Beesley, a patient director for the clinic, said: “We’re completing the event as a work team but also invited some of our optometrist colleagues from the community who we work closely with.

“Everyone was keen to make it a fundraising event and after considering a few different charities we decided that we were able to make the most difference by providing the service that we offer to patients everyday.

“Our nurses and surgeons will give their time free of charge, and the fundraiser money will be used to cover the overheads – such as the fee that goes to the hospital in which we work.

“We see and hear from patients daily who are waiting on NHS lists, often for more than two years and who’s sight may be completely gone, but who are unfortunately unable to afford to pay for treatment.

“We want to do a little to bridge this gap.

“The number of people we treat is obviously dependent on the money raised, but also on the treatment required.

“The cost will depend on whether the people we treat require surgery on one or two eyes and on the complexity of the surgery required.

“Surgery is likely to be highly complex as the people we treat will have advanced cataracts which are much more difficult to operate on than newly diagnosed cataracts.

“I would hope we could raise in the region of £5,000 and treat five to ten people.”

(L-R) Lucy Kaplon, Jonathan Ross and Aga Dziadziak will all help to raise funds. Credit: Victoria Beesley

Sharing the fundraiser to GoFundMe Victoria said: “Everyday we provide cataract diagnosis and treatment to private patients from our clinic bases in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Stirling, Livingston and the Scottish Borders.

“We see how cataract surgery can change someone’s life for the better, we only wish that we could make it available to everyone.

“By fundraising for cataract surgery, we hope to bring treatment to people who wouldn’t have the means to pay for treatment on their own.

“Our fundraising will cover the costs of theatre and clinical equipment required for cataract surgery. Our surgeons and nursing staff will give their time free of charge.

“In September, the Vision Scotland team and our Optometrist colleagues will be walking and running 44 miles of the West Highland Way to raise funds to treat as many patients as possible.

“In this way, we hope to make a meaningful difference to even more cataract sufferers throughout Scotland.”

In a typical cataract operation there will be eight members of staff working throughout the operation.

Cataracts develop when the lens of your eye develops cloudy patches.

Over time these patches become bigger cause blurry, misty vision and eventually if untreated can cause blindness.

Vision Scotland are eye care specialists who have restored over 30,000 eyes from their clinics throughout Scotland including Glasgow, Edinburgh and the Scottish Borders.

If you would like to donate to the team, you can do so here: https://gofund.me/1b45c219