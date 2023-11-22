A SCOTS fisherman has captured an incredible video of a pod of killer whales that he spotted cruising off the coast of Shetland.

James Duthie was out on the waters surrounding the remote Scottish island earlier this month when the marine mammals popped up off the side of his boat.

The 33-year-old whipped out his camera to capture the astonishing sight the as the entire pod gracefully dipped above and below the crashing waves in time with each other.

The clip shows James’ boat coasting through the waves as a large flock of gulls circle overhead, seemingly scouting for fish and scraps.

There appeared to be a large number of the killer whales in the pod.

In the water, three black and white orcas can suddenly be seen breaking through the surface and arching back below the waves one after another.

These three are soon followed by another five whales, making for a group of at least eight animals making their journey across the choppy North Sea waters.

Several members of the pod seem to be smaller than the others, likely being younger calves following their mother.

James, from Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire, shared the clip to social media on Sunday (12 NOV) with the caption: “Fishing off Shetland last trip. Never seen so many killer whales.”

The clip has since received over 850 likes more than 140 comments from users left in awe of the amazing animals.

One said: “Just beautiful … nothing on Earth like seeing orcas swim free”

Another commented: “Absolutely stunning. Thank you so much for capturing and sharing this beautiful moment.”

A third added: “Video is amazing, very lucky man you are to see this wonderful show… I’d love to have been there to see it.”

Another replied: “Wow that is so beautiful, I’d love to see it firsthand.”

A fourth wrote: “That’s incredible. What a sight.”

Orcas – or killer whales – can be found across the globe from Arctic or Antarctic waters to tropical oceans and live in groups with complex societies and social structures.

Orcas are apex predators, and have a diverse diet consisting of fish, rays, sharks and marine mammals such as seals, dolphins and whales.