Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh compares Tories to the Nazi Party

TRAINSPOTTING author Irvine Welsh has compared the Conservative Party to the Nazis.

The 64-year-old Scot took to Twitter yesterday to slam Prime Minister Liz Truss for “endorsing” Italy’s new leader Giorgia Meloni.

The outspoken writer then went on to criticise Truss further by accusing her of “ripping off citizens” by “tipping off financial speculators”, before branding the party “worse than Nazis”.

Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh compared the Conservative Party to the Nazis.

After receiving a shocked reaction from some of his 371,000 followers, Welsh then branded them “Nazi enablers” instead.

Responding to comic David Baddiel, who was sharing a video of controversial politician Meloni, Welsh said: “Truss just endorsed her after tipping off financial speculators that now is the ideal time to rip off the citizens who are at your mercy.

“They are worse than real Nazis; f*****s who play with that vile s**t for their own dumb, selfish ends.”

The post attracted dozens of likes and a handful of comments from social media users who were taken aback by the comparison.

One said: “I’m not sure a ‘worse than Nazis’ take is going to go down well.”

Another wrote: “Of course, the Nazis never did anything as bad as tipping off financial speculators.”

A third retorted: “Worse than the real Nazis, you reckon?”

A fourth commented: “Could you point to the death camps? You s**g.”

Shortly after Welsh quoted one of the comments and replied: “Agreed. Nazi enablers is more to the point.

“If you look at Germany these f*****s didn’t appear from nowhere.

Irvine Welsh clarified his comments saying the Conservatives were ‘Nazi enablers’. Credit: Twitter/Irvine Welsh

“Their path to power is being paved by the same selfish, posturing fannies on the take.”

Dozens of followers liked the post and left comments in agreement with Welsh’ thoughts.

One said: “The truly sad thing is, the working class base who view the Tories as the answer. This breaks my heart.”

Another wrote: “Who then light the fuse thinking they can control the conflagration they unleash.”

A third added: “I see now why the Tories were so keen on shutting the libraries, a dumb working unquestioning class is their goal.”

Last week Welsh apologised after posting a “crass and careless” tweet about the Queen’s passing on the day of her funeral.

The deleted tweet read: “Question: would having a w*** over an image of the younger Queen be respect or disrespect? (Asking for a friend)”.

The UK Government is facing accusations of tipping off hedge fund managers ahead of Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini budget statement.

There are reports that Truss supporting investors shorted the pound ahead of Friday’s announcement and made a fortune.