REVIEW – Napier University Drama Society – Abigail’s 3rd Birthday Party

ONCE a year, Edinburgh Napier University Drama Society (appropriately titled NUDS) puts on a show at the Fringe.

2022’s show was Abigail’s 3rd Birthday Party, and NUDS‘s latest Fringe show delivered in spades.

“We’ve been working on the show for a couple of months now and it’s been an amazing experience to see how these things come together”, said Jess Court, who plays Sarah in the play.

She continued: ”It’s my first fringe so it’s all new to me, and the directors Lilith and Heather, as well as the other cast members, have definitely made it an unforgettable experience”.

Abigail’s 3rd Birthday Party marks NUDS’s traditional appearance at the Edinburgh Fringe this year.

The play focuses on a group of old uni friends reconvening for, you guessed it, Abigail’s third birthday party.

A minimal set and an intimate venue helped make the show feel awkward and claustrophobic in the best possible way.

Especially as the tension began to ramp up with every snide remark and fun delivery.

All the while with the ongoing insanity of the kids party being treated as doomsday lying simply behind the curtain.

A revolving door of guest arrivals at the beginning of the play nicely set up each individual conflict that would persist throughout, and there were a whole lot of them.

A few teething issues aside, the group’s obvious chemistry kicked in as the established issues began to escalate.

There’s old best friends reuniting, falling out, cheating, scheming, and about everything else you’d expect from a group of university students.

The highest compliment that could be given to the piece is that it remains thoroughly unpredictable.

Each time you think a conflict will be resolved one way, it spirals into another.

Not in a way that makes the decisions jarring though, but in a way where all these conclusions were hiding in plain sight.

And in which the show refreshingly avoids a whole host of stereotypes in the process.

Jess continued: ”People should expect a lot of laughs, as well as a few tears. It’s a really fun show that we’ve put a lot of work into, we all care a lot for our characters and I think that shines through.

“It’s been a great opening weekend and we can’t wait to see what the next couple weeks of the festival have in store for us”.

Specific shout-outs to Jason Lynass (who plays faux-rich boy Xander), Jess Court (who plays borderline-psycho heroine Sarah), and Fraser Nickrolls (ultimate dad energy) for their terrific performances.

Blending relationship comedy with raw drama, Abigail’s 3rd Birthday Party is a great show absolutely worth a watch during the Fringe!

