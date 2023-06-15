Scots interactive golf experience celebrates summer with 50% off

A SCOTS interactive golf experience is celebrating the start of summer offering an exciting promotion.

Topgolf in Glasgow will be introducing Half-Price Tuesday where Players can enjoy 50% off Topgolf gameplay, all day every Tuesday for 12 weeks from next week (Tuesday 20th June).

Topgolf coursebeing played. Credits: Frame Creates

The interactive golf experience families, friends and groups of all shapes and sizes have been flocking to the venue since it opened in December to enjoy a range of fun games suitable for every skill level.

There are also comfortable bays, a top-rate food and drink offering, and most recently, its suntrap rooftop terrace with unbeatable views across the city.

With no codes or coupons, visitors can simply turn up or book online for a round of Half-Off-Golf in the technology packed bays for a limited time.

Players simply need to reserve a bay at topgolf.com, or they can simply walk in any time and take advantage of the promotion which is already popular at venues in the US.

Topgolf has also launched its Junior Summer Camps for children aged 5-13 from 10am – 12.30pm, three days a week.

Spots can be booked now for fun-packed days at Topgolf with professional coaching for youngsters this summer here: http://www.topgolf.com/glasgow