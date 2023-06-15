HOUSE-BROWSERS have been left speechless after noticing a painting of disgraced TV presenter and convicted paedophile Rolf Harris on the wall of an £800,000 home for sale.

Australian-born Harris was convicted in 2014 of 12 counts of indecent assault on four female victims during the 1970s and 1980s.

The former entertainer was famous for singing hit children’s songs like Tie Me Kangaroo Down Sport and Two Little Boys – and was also known for his artworks.

Harris was released from prison in 2017 after serving three years of his five years and nine months sentence, and died last month aged 93 due to neck cancer.

Living room featuring a painting of Rolf Harris. Credits: Rightmove/Berriman Eaton

However, house hunters have now spotted a painting of the recently deceased Harris on the wall of a four-bedroom property in Claverley, Shropshire.

The property was added to the Rightmove website only yesterday and is looking for offers in the region of £875,000.

The property – a modernised barn conversion – would appeal to most potential house-buyers, sporting a conservatory overlooking a large garden field with a patio.

The interior of the house also boasts a large, open-planned, whitewashed breakfast room that is attached to the kitchen area and leads directly to an outside eating area.

The living room is a more condensed area with more comfortable decor such as a rug, fireplace and a television.

However, the bougie and modernised barn takes a dark twist when viewers get to the picture hanging on the wall of the dining room.

At first glance, the dining room is an inviting space with a large wooden table surrounded by comfy grey and yellow chairs.

Around the dining space, there are a series of framed photographs and paintings – some of the presumed family members, another of a tiger and one, shockingly, of Rolf Harris.

The portrait painting shows Harris, sporting his distinctive glasses and goatee and wearing a jacket whilst staring right back at passers-by.

The portrait in question was sold at auction in 2016 for between £200 and £250, and was painted by Harris as a self-portrait.

More shocking still is that the aforementioned painting of the tiger is also an artwork painted by Harris himself, suggesting that the home’s current owners may be followers of his work.

The tasteless decor has gained attention online, with one person sharing the property to social media yesterday with the caption: “Is that who I think it is?”

One wrote: “Do you know who it is yet?

“Yes, it absolutely is. Would seriously wonder who is selling the place and what kind of person they are to think that is appropriate.”

Another agreed, writing: “Me too – I have to wonder why the estate agent didn’t suggest either taking it down or just not using the picture.”

A third queried: “He’s got a daughter, maybe her place? I’m saying that hopefully because wtf would [it] be on the wall otherwise?”

Another hypothesised: “He was at Stafford prison so very close to Wolverhampton…maybe a family member bought it so they could be close by.”

A fifth said: “That auction was in 2016 and he was first charged in 2013, convicted in 2014, so whoever bought that knew. Perhaps it is some grim talking point, an attempt at being a bit edgy.”