A SCOTS pup had a lucky escape after requiring emergency surgery when she scoffed an entire corn on the cob at a family barbecue.

Callum Murray, 30, and his partner John Jeffrey, 33, had hosted a barbeque earlier this month and were cleaning up when their pup Bailey managed to get into the bin bag and snack on the leftovers.

The next morning the Labrador was sick, with lumps made up of corn visible in the mess – which led to Callum, from Edinburgh, phoning the vets who told him that Bailey needed to be seen immediately.

Callum and John were left anxiously waiting throughout the four hour operation. Credit: Callum Murray

The couple raced their dog to West End Vets in Tollcross, Edinburgh where Bailey received a tense four hour operation to ultimately save her life.

The beloved pooch was sedated for her op, which saw vets cut open her stomach and remove more pieces of corn on the cob from her, before stitching the two-year-old back up.

The loveable Lab was taken to a nearby animal hospital to receive post-op care before returning home to a relieved Callum and John.

The procedure saved Bailey’s life as whilst corn itself is not poisonous to dogs, entire cobs can cause an obstruction that can have devastating effects on the digestive system, such as intestinal rupture.

Callum shared the traumatic experience to social media earlier this month writing: “Please please please if you are having BBQ’s this summer, be extra cautious you don’t drop any part of the cob it really is the difference between life and death for your fur baby.

“We love you Bailey, thank God you are home to annoy us all again.”

Images shared alongside the post show a biohazard bag labelled as ‘specimen bag’ showing the corn on the cob remnants removed from Bailey’s belly.

The usually yellow cob has turned brown while the corn has kept the expected yellow colour of the tasty treat.

The specimen bag contains the remnants of the corn on the cob.

Another image shows Bailey from above having been shaved and sporting a large dressing over the majority of the stomach.

Callum’s post received more than 1,500 likes with over 2,000 comments from users left worried sick by the pup’s close call.

Thankfully, Bailey was given the all clear from the vets yesterday at a final check up following the frightening ordeal.

Speaking today, Callum said: “We had a barbecue and had cleaned everything up and bagged it into a black bag.

“Being a Labrador she had been sniffing around and got into the black bag and consumed the corn on the cob.

“She’s never gone through a bin bag or bins in general before so we never expected her to do that.

“We didn’t think she’d managed to eat anything at the time.

“However, she was sick in the morning which isn’t like her as she’s never been a sick dog and within the sick we noticed little lumps.

“My partner picked the lumps up and noticed it looked a lot like the centre of the corn on the cob.

“We phoned the vet to start with and they said get her up as soon as you can so we rushed and they did an X-ray which showed the blockage.

“She needed surgery which we said to go ahead with.

“They did the surgery straight away at 2pm and it took four hours in total, Bailey was given the all clear yesterday at her final check up.

“We were all in bits all of Friday and Saturday so it was a relief to hear she was out of immediate danger.

“She’s bounced back to herself, she’s almost allowed back out for walks so looking forward to having some normality back.”