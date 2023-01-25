A CRAFTY mum has shared her DIY trick for repurposing leftover bottles of viral energy drink Prime, after her son refused to discard them.

Paula Fritter said she had grown fed up with her son’s bedroom looking like a tip, after the 13 year-old had grown to love the popular hydration drink created by YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul.

Pictured: Cian-Wyn (C) Paula Fritter

The 37-year-old claims to have spent around £70 on Prime so far, after son Cian-Wyn scouted them out at his local garage, collecting 13 Prime bottles and counting.

Paula from Gwynedd, Wales looked for ideas to repurpose the empties, and came up with the genius idea of turning the bottles into fairy lights – a ten-minute project that Cian-Wyn would end up loving.

Images show the Prime bottles sitting on a wooden desk, with golden lights shining from the inside of the bottles.

The bottles themselves are an array of different colours including blue, purple, red andwhite.

These colours, in combination with the golden glow of the lights within, make for a colourful yet sleek look for the youngster’s bedroom.

Paula took to social media on Saturday to share her nifty idea with fellow parents of Prime-loving kids.

She wrote: “Hi, Anyone else’s kid obsessed and won’t part with these bottles? He won’t let me bin them, so to make them look better in bedroom we added lights.”

The post garnered over 900 likes and more than 800 comments from impressed users.

One person said: “If kids like it, leave them be – mine love it and also have lights in their empty bottles, it’s not hurting anything. Well done, these look great.”

Another wrote: “We launched the prime bath bombs tonight. This drink has gone wild, hasn’t it?”

Pictured: The fairylight Prime bottles (C) Paula Fritter

A third commented: “This is what we’ll have to do with the girls’ collections.”

A fourth added: “I bet these could be a big seller with lights in them.”

Speaking today, Paula said: “My 13 year-old son Cian-Wyn is obsessed with the Youtubers and collecting these Prime drinks.

“I would say [we’ve spent on Prime drinks] £60-£70 altogether – we’ve been lucky enough to get them.

“The idea came from when I was decorating my other son’s room, he had Harry Potter glass jars but they were fairy lights so each bottle lit up.

“So, I thought ‘ah, wouldn’t the prime bottles look good lit up like these?’

“It was hard to start but our local garage has them quite often if you’re quick, and my son Cian-Wyn was going to Asda everyday on his way to school. He was lucky on a few occasions.

“I’ve added fairy lights to them as I was getting fed up of bottles everywhere. Cian-Wyn loved them, taking pictures and showing his friends

“At least when the lights are on it doesn’t look like a bedroom of rubbish, they look lovely on the shelf.”

Prime was launched by YouTube duo KSI and Logan Paul and has caused fanaticism in youngsters across the UK.

Initially the drink was only available in Asda for £2, but various shops around the country have since managed to secure crates of the hydration drink with people paying as much as £100 a bottle.

Recently, Aldi secured a deal to also stock the beverage which led to scenes of fighting instore between teens and grown men.