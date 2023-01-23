SOCIAL media users have been left in stitches over “Prime-themed” vapes being sold in a local shop.

Twitter user 19-year-old Solyman Jami shared an image of several boxes of vape bars seemingly on sale in a his local shop, Hooch & Candy in Southampton, Hampshire.

The photo shows boxes in various different colours emblazoned with the word ‘Pryme’ in an almost-identical font to the in-demand energy drink from YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul.

‘Pryme’ Vapes. (C) Solyman Jami/Twitter.

The name and design appears a clear knock-off of the hugely popular drink, which has been the source of chaos in shops across the UK as youngsters have flocked to purchase the limited stock.

The flavours of the vapes include strawberry guava ice, watermelon ice and blueberry as well as two unidentified flavors out of shot in brown and purple boxes, respectively.

Printing on the packaging reveals the vapes were “Designed by Pryme Bar”, composed of 2% Nicotine and contain “600 puffs” worth.

Solyman shared the photo to Twitter last week with the caption: “No way my local shop does prime vapes.”

The post has received over 20,000 likes and more than 150 comments from users who reacted in hilarity to the knock-off product.

Many made reference to viral convenience store Wakefield ‘Wakey’ Wines in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, which has attracted huge attention in recent weeks.

Fans have flocked to the shop for its eccentric owner who posts TikTok content featuring highly-priced bottles of Prime – advertised for as much as £100 per bottle – as well as its own brand of sweets and merchandise.

One user said: “To be fair who doesn’t wanna inhale 3,4-methylenedioxymandelic acid.”

Another joked: “Please don’t let Wakey Wines see this.”

A third quipped: “Wakey wines…£400 each.”

Another wrote: “Strawberry guava looking good.”

A fifth user joked: “Legit prime from Wish.”

Prime was launched by YouTube duo KSI and Logan Paul and has caused fanaticism in youngsters around the world.

Initially it was only sold in Asda throughout the UK for £2 but various other shops around the country have managed to secure cases of the hydration drink with people paying as much as £1,000 in Wakey Wines.

Recently, Aldi secured a deal to also stock the beverage which led to scenes of fighting instore between teens and grown men.