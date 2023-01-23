A CAT owner has shared the heartwarming moment her beloved pet returned home, three months after it first went missing.

Amanda Appleyard’s black Siamese cat Rodd went missing in October and despite the family’s best efforts, was nowhere to be found.

Civil servant Amanda had given up hope and was attempting to move on when she returned home from Christmas celebrations on Boxing Day, only to be greeted by a familiar face.

The moving footage, captured primarily from the view of a Ring camera, shows Amanda, from York, arriving home and stopping in her tracks as she notices the feline awaiting her outside her house.

She calls out “Roddy?” in disbelief before saying “Oh f**k” and placing her hot chocolate on the ground, running out of view whilst calling his name again and exclaiming “Oh my god” as Roddy meows.

The footage then switches to a view from a camera inside the house.

Rodd can be seen outside the patio door, looking at Amanda, whilst Leave Your Life by Ed Sheeran can be heard in the background.

Pictured: Amanda discovering Rodd has come home. (C) Amanda Appleyard

She picks him up in an embrace as her husband Mark can be seen running to open the patio door for the pair.

The footage then shows Rodd meowing again as he explores his home, while Amanda breaks down in tears of joy.

Footage then shows Amanda cuddling the curious cat in relief, whilst Rodd is showered with cuddles and pats by the rest of the family after his 11-week absence.

Amanda posted the heartwarming footage to social media last month, writing: “I want to share this and tell anyone to never ever lose hope. This happened to me yesterday, Boxing Day.

Pictured: Amanda and Rodd embraced in a loving hug. (C) Amanda Appleyard

“My cat, Rodd, had been missing for nearly three months. 74 sleepless nights!

“I thought I’d lost him forever, I cried, prayed and slept myself silly all hours of every single night looking for him. My world had been upside down for so long.

“We just got back from spending Christmas at the in-laws and I suddenly heard a meow coming from the garden. Our outdoor/indoor cameras have captured it all.

“This is my happy ending. Never give up, never lose hope.”

The post has since received over 14,000 likes and 2,000 comments from users who were left moved by the cat’s triumphant return.

One person said: “Happy tears, so pleased you got your fur baby home.”

Pictured: Rodd rekindled the friendship with Amanda’s other cat. (C) Amanda Appleyard

Another wrote: “Oh my. Okay, I cried at that and didn’t even finish watching it all.

“So, so happy for you all. Make sure you keep the little adventurer home for a few months now or he’ll just vanish again.

“Honestly so happy he’s home, bless.”

A third commented: “Love how he struts in, bold as brass, as if nothing happened. Wonder where he’s been.”

A fourth added: “Oh, this is wonderful – his face when you cuddle him. He’s glad to be home.”