Trade Show Swag: What Items to Embrace for Your Next Trade Show, According to Consumer Values 

What do the most successful companies have in common? They pay attention to trends and consumer values, and adjust as many aspects of their business model as possible– from market strategy to management teams– to align with those trends and values. In fact, according to an article on consumergoods.com, “new research tells us that 82% of shoppers want a consumer brand’s values to align with their own.” The same research also showed that 75% of consumers admit to disengaging with brands over what they perceive as a “conflict in values.”

Photo by Product School on Unsplash

For businesses who use trade shows to promote their products or services, this adaptability and response to trends is even more important. When a potential client or customer walks a trade show, they are engaging with not only your product, but also your employees or representatives, your brand aesthetics, and your company ethos or “core set of values” (which is communicated at each of these levels), all at once.

Further, unlike with online, algorithm-based advertising, the potential to gain or lose future business occurs within a very short amount of time at a trade show. If your visitors do not like what they see at your booth, they are unlikely to respond well to any other form of marketing you may have in the works. In fact, marketing research done in 2016 showed that over 65% of trade show attendees report that they feel more engaged with company products and services, and therefore more inclined to buy, after attending a trade show event.

The implication of all of the above data taken together is that trade shows should be taken seriously as opportunities for business growth through customer expansion, but that ineffective expression of company values at a trade show can actually have an adverse affect on your company.

Now that you understand why an effective trade show approach is important, let’s discuss how you can improve your booth for your next trade show.

One of the best ways to capture the attention and win the affection of your trade booth visitors is through the use of promotional items or “swag.” These items will be marked with your company name and/or logo, so that whenever they use the item, they are reminded of your brand. Promotional products are known to be wildly effective for consumer brand recall. According to an article on IndustryToday.com, the Promotional Products Association International reports that “83% of consumers can recall the advertiser of a promotional item while only 7% of consumers can remember the name of the advertiser after viewing a TV commercial.”

Taking the power of promotional items into account along with the above emphasis on the importance of company values and trade show efficacy, let’s discuss what trade show swag items your company should consider for your next trade show.

Any swag that says to your customers that your company believes in the importance of sustainability will surely attract positive attention at a trade show, as over 66% of consumers report proactively seeking out brands that they believe are “eco-friendly.” At minimum, remember that plastic is out! According to GoPromotional in UK, requests for reusable branded items such as shopping bags and water bottles are up nearly 60%. Promotional items that combat demand for single-use plastic should be at the top of your consideration list for your next show. Some ideas for sustainable items are:

Reusable water bottles and other branded reusable drinkware

Canvas tote bags and reusable shopping bags

Recycled paper notebooks

“Bento” Boxes and reusable travel utensils

Seed packets and plant pots

Across the globe, we have noticed an uptick, particularly among younger generations, in the value placed on personal health and wellness. Today, “self-care” is more than an Instagram hashtag– it’s a $450 billion global market! No matter what product or service your company offers, promotional products that keep in step with this vast global shift toward health and wellness will help propel your company into the future by communicating to your potential customers that your company equally values health and wellness. Besides, who doesn’t want free stuff that also makes you feel good? Here are some items we have seen grow in demand across the globe as part of this “wellness awakening”:

Essential oils

Body lotions, scrubs, and butters

Naturally scented candles

Cooling towels and other fitness accessories

Cycling accessories such as reflective slap bands (Cycling has become increasingly popular around the world since the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, annual bicycle sales were up by 57% in the United States in 2021.)

There are obviously far more items that you can and should consider including as “swag” at your next trade show event. Wine keys and bottle openers may never go out of style, and everyone could always use a good pen at the ready. Whatever items you choose, however, the point is to make sure your items effectively embody and align with your desired company “ethos,” and that those values further align with the values of your targeted consumer base.