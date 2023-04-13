A SCOTS rapper has revealed the moment he got a shock text from Celtic star Jota thanking him for his rap about the player – thanks to his barber.

Jubemi Iyiku, better known as Bemz, revealed on the Gift of the Gab podcast yesterday how he randomly received a text from his barber Tommy simply telling him to “wait for it”.

The 28-year-old had no clue what Tommy’s cryptic message meant but was then stunned when he received a text message from the Glasgow side’s Portuguese winger.

Jota sent Bemz a text thanking him for his rap that went viral on social media last month (MAR) which was a follow up of songwriter Ellie Dixon’s take on Celtic fan chant Jota on the Wing.

Speaking on the podcast, Bemz said: “My barber right – who as you can tell I’ve not been to see – cuts the Celtic players’ hair.

“He texts me and he’s like wait for it and I was like it was just out of the blue. I’m like ‘What the f**k are you talking about?’

“[Then I get a text from] this +33 something – it was clearly not a UK number – and it’s like ‘Hey Bemz bro’. I jump on it.

“[It says] ‘Hey Bemz bro it’s Jota -”

Bemz then cuts himself off in a state of excitement over his recital of the message, with host Gabrielle Livingstone urging him to read the whole text out as he reaches into his pocket to grab his phone.

Bemz opens the message and issues a plea for forgiveness from the Celtic forward, saying: “Yo Jota, I hope you don’t mind me doing this.”

Gabrielle sarcastically replies: “Oh yeah he defo listens to Gift of the Gab.”

Bemz supportively says: “You never know.”

Bemz spoke about receiving a text from Celtic star Jota. Credit: TikTok/GiftoftheGab

The rapper then finally divulges the text, reading: “Hey Bemz, it’s Jota bro, just wanted to say I appreciate the video you did, it’s class man.

“Tommy the barber showed me your tunes, [I] really love 28.

“Keep doing your thing brother, much love.”

The message leaves Gabriella in shock as she exclaims: “Oh my God.”

Bemz cheekily replies: “Talk to me f***ing nice.”

Jota’s fan chant went viral on social media following Ellie Dixon’s appearance on BBC Radio5 Live’s Patrick Kielty Show where she performed her own version of the tune.

Dixon subsequently earned herself an invite to Celtic Park, where she will perform the chant before Saturday’s Old Firm derby against Rangers.

Whilst it has not been confirmed if Bemz will perform alongside Dixon, fans have been begging for the collaboration to happen.