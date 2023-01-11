SCOTS star Grado proved there is little he can’t do after leaving fans in stitches with an incredible impression of Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou.

The Scot Squad actor, who is an avid Rangers fan, left people astounded in the clip posted online yesterday by the Pint and Two Shots Podcast.

The podcast, which is hosted by Grado alongside River City star Stephen Purdon and Chris Toal, has quickly amassed a cult following.

In the video posted to social media, a topless Grado doesn’t miss a beat as he invokes his inner Ange Postecoglou including the Celtic gaffer’s trademark hushed gravely tone.

The video begins with Grado on-screen as co-host Stephen Purdon asks: “Ange, what did you think of the game today?”

Grado says: “Well it was a great game of footy mate, ehm this is a hard place to come so you know we’ll look at it and you know it’s three points, that’s the main thing.”

The Two Doors Down star also manages to evoke the telling facial expressions of Celtic’s Australian boss.

Grado and his co-host burst out laughing right before the clip ends.

The video has been viewed over 117,000 times and has received more than 5,500 likes and hundreds of comments.

Unsurprisingly many fans of the podcast were quick to comment on the incredible impression.

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou will be hoping to see his side progress to their sixth Scottish League cup final in seven years as they play Kilmarnock at Hampden Park this Saturday.

Postecoglou has been with the Hoops since June 2021, after a three-year spell managing Japanese side Yokohama F. Marinos.

His spell with the Glasgow side has been a success thus far, winning both the Scottish League Cup and the cinch Premiership in his first season with the club.