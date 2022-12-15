Scots tech company nets milestone client thanks to familiar face

A SCOTS tech company has notched up its 100th Oracle NetSuite client – thanks to a familiar face.

The century of projects is a major milestone for Eureka Solutions, which works with growing enterprises to tailor and deploy its business management software.

Its newest client is UK grain storage company Trinity Grain, which is preparing for a period of growth and development under its new Head of Finance, Caroline Whillock.

Caroline previously partnered with Eureka Solutions while overseeing financial transformation at virtual reality gaming firm, nDreams.

Caroline says that Eureka’s software solutions and expertise are transferable from a hi-tech game developer and publisher to a rural cooperative of 300-plus farming members.

Speaking today, she said: “I am delighted to be working with Eureka Solutions again.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to play a pivotal role in the success and sustainability of Trinity Grain for our membership.”

The cloud software specialist recently celebrated its 10th anniversary with Oracle NetSuite, a successful partnership which has seen Eureka Solutions grow more than 250% to become a £5m+ business with more than 70 staff.

Its services have attracted fast growing businesses, such as aforementioned game developer nDreams and pharma membership organisation, BioPhorum.

It has also seen clients in the life sciences sector though, with names like Achilles Therapeutics; in sport, with clients including Scottish Rugby; and technology, with clients including Dotmatics.

David Lindores, CEO of Eureka Solutions, believes its latest success milestone is down to the company’s staff.

He said: “Reaching our 100th customer is a brilliant achievement – the fact that it is thanks to a returning customer is the cherry on top.

“Return business is the greatest compliment we can receive, especially when it involves an

experienced financial professional like Caroline.

“It is a real testament to our team and our approach.

“Achieving this major milestone also means we are the biggest NetSuite provider in Scotland, one of the biggest in the UK and a major player in Europe.

“Trinity Grain is a fascinating business that provides an invaluable service to the farming community and we look forward to delivering a successful project and nurturing a long-term partnership.”

The member-owned business was established by farmers for farmers.

It provides members with quality grain storage facilities and the stability that comes from economies of scale by pooling resources for marketing, transport and other added value services.

One of Caroline’s top priorities in the new role at Trinity Grain has been to identify the right business management and financial software for the organisation.

Caroline added: “Unlike the alternative partners we approached, Eureka Solutions don’t bulk up the number of chargeable ‘days’, they just do what is required to deliver successfully.

“Their transparency is such that during our last project, they actually ‘banked’ days not used for us to call down in the future, rather than charging us for unnecessary work.”

Oracle NetSuite is a comprehensive suite of business management software that integrates all the important areas of a business so that teams can get instant access to all data within one system – easily accessible from anywhere with an internet connection.

NetSuite is used by more than 32,000 major businesses across 200 countries.