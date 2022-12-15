Show home reopens its doors with a fresh and festive new look

Bright and modern design sheds light on high-spec interior of sought-after homes

A HOUSING developer has relaunched its show home at a popular development located just outside Livingston.

Dundas is inviting house-hunters to view the newly refurbished Uphall Station Village show home, which has been designed by Get Fully Furnished.

Situated in the commuter’s paradise of Uphall, the five-bed Dunbar house type features festive elements and winter tones representative of the time of its relaunch.

Chris Kidd, Director of Get Fully Furnished said: “When the show home was first designed four years ago, it was in-keeping with the current trends at the time, but as interior styles come and go so rapidly, it was in need of a refresh.

“There were a lot of heavy, dark-coloured wallpapers which we decided to switch out with lighter colours to brighten up the home and make it more modern while also putting our own unique stamp on it.

“We decided to incorporate a nice mix of winter berry and navy-blue tones that are indicative of the time of year, as well as injecting the aroma of cinnamon and orange throughout the home with Christmas inspired diffusers and candles.”

The spacious family home boasts generous built-in storage, private parking and patio doors that open out into a substantial garden space.

Chris added: “I was really taken aback by the size of the show home – the Dunbar is an impressively large property which would suit a family’s lifestyle perfectly. It’s great designing big homes like this as there is plenty of space for us to work with and we like to show potential buyers what they can do with their space.

“We worked with the furniture that was already in place at the home and accentuated the space with a fresh lick of paint, updated soft furnishings, brighter colours and modern artwork, which has made all the difference.

“My favourite addition in the home that we introduced in the refurb is the large oblong mirror that we have positioned in the living room. It bounces the light around the room, perfectly showcasing its highlights.”

Craig Fairfoull, Head of Sales and Marketing at Dundas, said: “Chris and the team at Get Fully Furnished have done a great job of sprucing up the show home at Uphall Station Village and modernising it to reflect the current trends. It was in need of a much-needed refresh and they have hit the brief perfectly.

“Our Uphall Station Village development really is the perfect location for busy, working families and its location provides the ideal mix of idyllic, peaceful living with the hustle and bustle of urban city life approximately 15-minutes away.

“With such an abundance of facilities in close proximity, our Uphall Station Village development really is worth a visit to see the advantages of its location first-hand and the recently refurbed show home is a perfect example of how our homes can be designed in a unique way that is perfect for your family’s needs.”

Uphall Station Village is also close to a wide range of shops and schools including Uphall Primary School, as well as Pumpherston and Uphall Station Community Primary School.

All homes at the development benefit from high-efficiency gas central heating with high-spec thermal insulation, integrated solar panels and high-performance double glazing.

Dundas has a mission to create homes that make people feel great. Headquartered in Livingston and proudly Scottish, it has a track record of building well-designed homes that are higher spec than a vast majority of competitor properties.

The independently-owned developer is focused on building welcoming, integrated communities and making the journey of buying a home more straightforward, inspiring and fun.

The show home at Uphall Station Village is available to view daily. For more information, please visit https://www.dundas.co.uk/developments/uphall-station-village, call 0345 853 5000 or email [email protected]