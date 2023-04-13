LEWIS CAPALDI left fans in New York stunned following a surprise cameo on stage from one of America’s most-loved boy bands.

The 26-year-old was performing at the Radio City Music Hall last night as part of his Broken By Desire to Be Heavenly Sent tour when he welcomed the Jonas Brothers onto the stage.

Capaldi from Bathgate, West Lothian went on to rock out with the trio, leaving fans in a frenzy with demands the Someone You Loved singer should link up with the band for an official song together.

Capaldi shared a short clip online yesterday showing the Jonas Brothers performing to the crowd in a video captioned: “The bonus bonus Jonas.”

The footage shows Capaldi dressed in an all white ensemble surrounded by Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas as the group finish performing a song to the screaming masses.

The strobe lighting flashes over the writhing mass of ecstatic fans as the performers look to hold the crowd in the palm of their hand.

Capaldi then steps back to allow the Jonas Brothers to whip up the crowd and finish the tune with a ripping final few chords.

He then reconvenes with two of the members in a touching embrace as cheers and applause tear through the crowd.

Lewis Capaldi with the Jonas Brothers performed Lovebug. Credit: Twitter/Lewis Capaldi

The video of the hit-makers surprising the New York masses has received over 6,500 likes with hundreds of comments from fans left in awe by the surprise.

One said: “Now do a song together.”

Another added: “OMG amazing.”

A third replied: “Iconic.”

Another confessed: “Best night ever.”

A fifth gushed: “Nothing could’ve made me expect this.”

Capaldi now heads to Massachusetts on tour with fans also viewing him on the small screen following the release of his documentary How I’m Feeling Now, which has shot to the top of the Netflix charts.

The chart-topper also has second album Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent due for release next month, which he hopes will recreate the success of his debut effort.

The Jonas Brothers meanwhile will head to Scotland next month as part of the BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee.