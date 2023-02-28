SCOTS author Sir Ian Rankin has shared a series of snaps following his participation in an Italian half-marathon in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

The popular crime writer from Cardenden, Fife is well known for his gripping detective series Inspector Rebus, which is set in Edinburgh and has been translated into 36 languages around the world.

Pictured: Sir Ian Rankin alongside friend Simon Williams. (C) Sir Ian Rankin

Now though, the 62-year-old has ditched penmanship for pace as he ran the Napoli City Half-Marathon on Sunday with friend Simon Williams.

Whilst Williams went for the full 21km, Rankin opted for a 10km target, running along the Mediterranean border in 15°C weather.

Williams, who had been racing on behalf of his mother, raised £1,160 in his efforts through running the length of Naples.

Rankin shared his experience of the day on Twitter in the early hours of Sunday morning, writing: “Early rise in Naples. Running with @SimonSalento in support of @macmillancancer”.

Pictured: Rankin holding two Scottish flags after finishing his 10km. (C) Sir Ian Rankin

Within the tweet, he shared a photo of the pair walking to the marathon, with the two men sporting green t-shirts that read “Macmillan Cancer Support“.

Rankin later updated fans with the two men waiting at the beginning of the race, smiling nervously at the camera.

Rankin gained thousands of likes as he captioned the tweet: “My mate @SimonSalento who is doing the half-marathon (to my 10k)”.

A further tweet shows a seemingly exhausted Rankin holding two Scottish flags after finishing the 10km run, boasting a golden medal around his neck as he proudly grins at the camera.

Pictured: Rankin tucking into a well-deserved snack. (C) Sir Ian Rankin

He captioned the tweet: “And after. Now: coffee”.

A final photo shows Rankin post-race, chomping into a messy pastry.

The series of tweets gained thousands of likes and comments as many impressed fans and family members shared their thoughts.

Rankin added in the comments: “I was glad I did the first 10km. Missed out on strong gusts and showers! Whole day was a blast”.

Bestselling author C.L. Taylor replied in the comment section, writing: “Respect!”

Stand-up comedian Jo Caulfield said: “Well done. Wonderful cause.”

Author Tony Kent commented: “Wine o’clock recovery?”

Rory O’Brien joked: “Running under the alias Ian Macmillan, very clever.”

Vicki Corkins commented: “Great job to both of you. Wishing you both a great day and congratulations for stepping out there, enjoy your day.”