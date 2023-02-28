A HEATED video shows the moment two bus passengers got into an intense argument, with one of the men offering the other to a fight outside after he was accused of “pushing in”.

Jason Ollivierre, 19, was on the bus back home in Barking, London last month when two other passengers began bickering in the seats beside him.

The video begins with a middle-aged white Englishman wearing large headphones sitting at the front of the double-decker bus in an argument with who appears to be an Eastern European gentleman.

The fight between two London commuters. Credits: Jason Ollivierre.

The latter can be heard saying: “You got a problem?” to which the Englishman replies: “Yeah, you.”

The European man who is just out of shot can then be heard asking the other man that if he has a problem then he should “get off the bus” and resolve it outside.

This is met with the Englishman’s reply: “Mate, you pushed in, I had no problem until you made it one.”

“Why are you running your mouth then?”, replies the man at the back.

The Englishman snaps back: “Because you’re a gobs***e.”

The other man then replies: “That’s why I said resolve it then, you p***k.”

“What? What do you want?”

“Let’s go out and resolve it if you’ve got a problem.”

The man at the front then sarcastically says: “Oh, you want a fight?”

The video then jumps to reveal the younger European man, who sports a black puffer jacket and jeans, now speaking to the older man who has moved to sit behind him.

He jokingly says: “I’m scared!” as the older man appears to be focused on intimidatingly staring at him from behind.

As Jason is filming the two bickering men attempting to out-macho each other, the older Englishman continues to make angry eye contact with the man who he has accused of pushing in.

The younger man then says: “I’m just having a bad day, it’s a stressful day.”

The older man refuses to engage in the conversation, instead continuing to stare in silence whilst appearing entirely disinterested in the other party.

Eventually after seemingly constant chat, the older man replies: “I’ve got a home to go to.”

The other man says: “Why are you acting like that, giving it all this?”

The older man then loses patience and gets up to confront the individual saying: “You’re acting the big man? Come on then.”

The two meet in the middle of the bus to square up face-to-face as the European man says: “What problem have you got? What problem have you got c**t?”

Amidst the argument another passenger can be heard saying: “Are you going to kiss?”

Jason joins in, saying: “I was gonna say, are you going to kiss?”

The younger man begins to walk off the bus as the older man says: “Come on then” whilst another passenger helps to escort the former away from the latter.

Jason then instructs the other passenger to let them leave, as the European man begins to walk down the stairs insisting that the other man meets him outside the bus for a scrap.

However, the older man then returns to his seat as Jason says to him: “Hey, personally I would get off, I would prove my manliness – come on now.”

As the other gentleman continues to shout expletives at him from the stairs, the older man gets up and shouts: “Driver, do you want to call the police?”

The European man, enraged by this, then shouts: “Don’t be such a snitch you c**t.”

The video ends with Jason pointing the camera towards himself while speaking to the older gentleman saying: “Personally I would have gladly went outside” and laughs.

Jason uploaded the footage to TikTok on Tuesday with the caption “Why can there never be peace here?”

The post has received over 1,200 likes, with dozens of comments

One Tiktok user wrote: “Moved behind him to keep an eye on him not to intimidate.”

Another wrote: “People should have helped de-escalating the situation rather than adding fuel to the fire?”

A third commented: “As soon as he said call the police -100,000 respect.”

Another wrote: “They don’t believe in queues, haven’t been brought up right, no etiquette whatsoever.”

A fifth said: “Why would he need to prove his manliness? For who? Then he dies because of so called manliness, he doesn’t need validation from no one.”

Speaking today, Jason from East London said: “At first I was confused cause there was no context to why they were arguing, they were just insulting each other back and forth.

“The driver honestly couldn’t care less, he was just minding his business but there were two other passengers on the top deck.

“The one on the far end was trying to break them up and make peace, but the one closer to the back was just cracking jokes with me but at the same time trying not to make things escalate too far.

“After the video, the European man went off the bus, and I was just talking with the older man.

“He was telling me how he hates bullies.”