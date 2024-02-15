Shocking moment gang of machete wielding yobs leave London bus in terror amid robbery attempt

THIS is the shocking moment a gang of machete wielding yobs leave a London bus in terror as they attempted to rob a passenger.

Filmed by one of the commuters onboard yesterday, the man alleges that he was the target of an attempted robbery by a trio who he claims were after his iPhone.

Trapped on the bus with nowhere to run, the punter caught the entire exchange on camera as he was stalked by the attackers who chased him down.

Video shows the man standing at the foot of the steps to the upper deck as one of the machete-carrying robbers walks past the open door.

The trio of troublemakers appeared to be waiting for the man at a bus stop.

He is dressed in all black with a mask covering his face and holds a long blade, whilst another man dressed in orange can be seen at the open doors of the bus arguing with the attackers.

The man in orange is heard saying: “You need to get out of here bruv (sic), that’s a terrorism charge.”

The cameraman then boldly sticks his head out of the open bus doors to get a better look at the attackers.

This reveals three men standing on the pavement, all with their identities obscured as they wait for passengers to exit.

They seem to spot the man recording them, leading one of the thugs to grab the blade off his accomplice and charges towards the filming man.

The cameraman exclaims, “They’re trying to rob my phone”, as he stumbles back into the bus in a panic and runs up the stairs to the upper deck.

He is pursued by the armed attacker as others on the bus can be heard exclaiming in shock, before he doubles back on himself and runs back downstairs to where he was previously standing.

He can’t seem to shake his pursuer though and shouts, “Chill fam” as a woman can be heard screaming, before dashing back up the stairs in a further attempt to outrun his attacker.

The video was shared to social media yesterday with the caption: “A man armed with a machete tries to rob a man’s iPhone on a bus in London.”

The clip quickly received over 1,300 likes and more than 160 comments from outraged users left baffled as to why the bus doors weren’t duly closed.

One said: “Feel like it’s about more than an iPhone, however, why didn’t the driver close the doors and/or drive off.”

Another added: “He’s just pissed his local youth club closed down and needs some other recreational activities.”

A third said: “Why is the bus driver not driving off? Surely you can charge him for murder as well?”

A fourth added: “London; what a lovely place to settle down and raise a family.”