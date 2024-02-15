Moment Deliveroo rider is seen casually cycling down fast lane on busy London ring road

A DELIVEROO rider was shockingly seen casually cycling down the fast lane on a busy London ring road.
The rider was caught on camera cruising nonchalantly down the A406, seemingly enroute with a delivery.
The bold bloke cycled along the 50mph road in the right-hand lane without a care in the world, holding up cars behind him and even coming to a stop at one point.
The video, filmed by someone from a car in the neighbouring lane, shows the reckless rider dressed in Deliveroo garb, carrying a bag of food and riding a bike which looks like it may be electrical.
Going downhill, the man casually cruises along seemingly unbothered by the danger he is in – even riding with one hand.
On-screen text reads: “Deliveroo driver on A406 fast lane what the f**k, who’s this Zorro on a bike.”
He is tailed closely by a red Nissan Micra that drives close behind him, seemingly eager to pass the road hog.
The cyclist wobbles slightly as he cruises along, and dangerously comes to a complete stop for an unknown reason as the car filming him passes by.
The footage was shared yesterday with the caption: “If he doesn’t get a tip for this that’s criminal.”
The footage of the audacious delivery rider has gained dozens of likes and comments from users stunned by his dangerous actions.
One user said: “Huh, nothing surprises me anymore. Clearly thick as s**t riding out there.”
Another ticked-off user simply tagged a London traffic watch account.