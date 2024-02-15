Moment Deliveroo rider is seen casually cycling down fast lane on busy London ring road

A DELIVEROO rider was shockingly seen casually cycling down the fast lane on a busy London ring road.

The rider was caught on camera cruising nonchalantly down the A406, seemingly enroute with a delivery.

The bold bloke cycled along the 50mph road in the right-hand lane without a care in the world, holding up cars behind him and even coming to a stop at one point.

The video, filmed by someone from a car in the neighbouring lane, shows the reckless rider dressed in Deliveroo garb, carrying a bag of food and riding a bike which looks like it may be electrical.

The cyclist seemed entirely unbothered by the cars whizzing past him.

Going downhill, the man casually cruises along seemingly unbothered by the danger he is in – even riding with one hand.

On-screen text reads: “Deliveroo driver on A406 fast lane what the f**k, who’s this Zorro on a bike.”

He is tailed closely by a red Nissan Micra that drives close behind him, seemingly eager to pass the road hog.

The cyclist wobbles slightly as he cruises along, and dangerously comes to a complete stop for an unknown reason as the car filming him passes by.

The footage was shared yesterday with the caption: “If he doesn’t get a tip for this that’s criminal.”

The footage of the audacious delivery rider has gained dozens of likes and comments from users stunned by his dangerous actions.

One user said: “Huh, nothing surprises me anymore. Clearly thick as s**t riding out there.”

Another ticked-off user simply tagged a London traffic watch account.