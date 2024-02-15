A CHILEAN football team have paid tribute to one of Scotland’s most successful sides with a new shirt named after Celtic’s ultras.

Club Deportivo Palestino ply their trade in the top flight of the South American country and released their new third kit which bears an incredible resemblance to Celtic’s home kit.

The club are based in the Chilean capital of Santiago and have now begun marketing the third kit for sale hoping to perhaps recruit a few new supporters from 11,000 kilometres away.

The Santiago club who play in the Chilean top flight opted to pay tribute to the Green Brigade. Credit: CD Palestino

Supporters of Celtic could get their hands on the kit – which also pays homage to Palestine – for the bargain price of just £28.50 before the Chileans take to the pitch for their new season sporting the new jersey.

Images shared online show the shirt, made by Capelli, sporting the same legendary green and white hoops worn in the East End of Glasgow.

The famous four-leaf clover sits proudly in the middle of the shirt whilst the club emblem sits to the opposite side.

Underneath the clover sits the flag of the war-torn nation of Palestine whilst the shirt is also sponsored by the Bank of Palestine.

It was revealed by CD Palestino who took to social media writing: “Cuatro colores, tres camisetas y #TodoUnPueblo.”

This translates to “four colours, three shirts and a whole town” indicating that the Chileans are supportive of the ongoing Palestinian struggles.

The side have made sure that nobody is left pondering whether the links to Celtic are just circumstance or not though as the kit is officially named the Green Brigade shirt.

Any Celtic supporters interested in purchasing the kit will find a limit of ten shirts can be bought by any one customer on the CD Palestino website.

Immediately after spotting the post, Celtic fans were asking whether the kit could be delivered to Scotland.

One said: “Do they ship to Scotland?”

Another added: “Touch of the 2001 strip.”

A third replied: “Amazing shirt and price too.”

CD Palestino kick off their season with a match at home to Cobreloa next Saturday at 9pm UK time.

The Green Brigade had found themselves locked out of several matches this season following actions that Celtic deemed unacceptable.