AMIR KHAN’s wife has shared the eerie WhatsApp message she allegedly received from Israeli agents warning of the “severe consequences” she will face if she continues supporting Palestine.

Faryal Makhdoom shared the message online with followers last night revealing that she had been allegedly threatened by anonymous personnel.

The 32-year-old has been prolific in her online support for Palestine amid the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist militant group Hamas.

The fighting has seen over 1,400 Israeli deaths since October 7, and more than 8,000 Palestinians killed, leading to worldwide pleas for an end to the conflict.

An image shared by Faryal, from Brooklyn, New York, shows the blunt offer that the number – known only as I.A – is proposing in exchange for her co-operation.

A large white box showcases all the information of the random contact which tells the mum-of-three that the number is American, but not a contact.

Below the message reads: “Let’s make this quite simple. If you support Israel and cease posting about Palestine, we will ensure you are rewarded lucratively.

“If you don’t or if this is publicised, there will be severe consequences. Your choice Mrs Faryal. Take care.”

However, Faryal, who wed Amir Khan a decade ago, staunchly refused to be intimidated by the message.

She shared the image to social media yesterday with the caption: “Will this stop me? Nope.”

Her post received over 74,000 likes with thousands of comments flooding in from supporters of the YouTuber and businesswoman.

One said: “Well done, don’t let them intimidate you.”

Another added: “This is an open threat, the person or organisation sending it must be brought to trial.”

A third replied: “Well this got out of hand quickly, more power to you Faryal.”

Another commented: “Utterly heinous.”

According to humanitarian workers, Gaza and the West Bank will require over £983m to meet the needs of the people currently living there while war rages.

Faryal married Olympic silver medallist Amir Khan in New York before moving across the Atlantic to set up home in England.

The couple share three children, two daughters and a son, with their youngest child born in 2020.

