Sleek and Stylish: Navigating The Latest Trends in UK Bathroom Design and Installation 

Bathrooms are a private space that allows us to relax and flex our creative senses. Although they are rooted in functionality, their ambience and design are also areas of concern. Bathroom design is evolving and becoming more design-led, with homes becoming more multi-functional than ever before.

Photo by R ARCHITECTURE on Unsplash

Every bathroom needs a touch of opulence and luxury. The approach exudes an interior that feels welcoming and executes character. Bathroom specialists will help you get a space with a good layout, fixtures, and fittings, defining an extraordinary bathroom in 2024. Let us understand the latest trends in UK bathroom design and installation. If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to transform your bathroom, then keep reading.

Shower and Shower wall panels

Modern showers are a mix of good looks and innovation that offers something attractive and functional. You will get several choices in electric, mixer and digital showers. For a super-sleek and minimalistic look, select a built-in thermostatic mixer shower.

Shower panels are big panels made to be installed in a shower instead of tiling. They give the convenience of covering a large area in much less time without having the grout lines that tiles have, making it easier to maintain. They provide a seamless look and many more designs, which is impossible with standard tiles.

Statement bathtubs

If you want your bathroom to stand out, install a bespoke bathtub. Replace the porcelain tub with more translucent classics that add a spa-like atmosphere. Designing bathrooms that show opulence and grandeur is only sometimes about money. It is often about the little things that can make a big difference. Replace those old handles with glossy gold colour handles or matt black.

Bath-less bathroom

A bathroom without a bath sounds weird, right? Baths occupy a large section of the bathroom. Because of this, it has become popular to remove the tub and add a shower enclosure. This allows the space to be used efficiently, creating a bathroom that feels less cramped and claustrophobic.

Quirky and soothing colour shades

If you love colourful bathrooms, do not worry. Adding pastels will help you make your space more open, bright, and inviting. Bold and bright themes were popular earlier, but now people are shifting towards lighter tones. They want to create a spa-like experience by cladding it in colours that look soothing to the eyes.

For people who prefer dark colours, we recommend selecting dark green. It is a versatile colour that will look beautiful with almost every other design and pattern in your bathroom. Although black and grey can look good, green will give a more natural and warmer feel and create a more welcoming space. You can also opt for blue tones to give a relaxing oasis feel. They also complement the white and grey tiles very well.

Warm neutrals like beige, creams, and browns are returning in 2024, even in bathroom design. There are several ways to incorporate these neutral colours: wall paint, accessories, tiles, and endless possibilities.

Luxurious accessories

Sometimes, minor details make all the difference; the same is true in the bathroom. Sleek marble tumblers and necessary appliances in the bathroom elevate the look. Add a few accessories to give it a high-end feel. Stylish toilet brushes, gold-coloured bins, and simple marble tumblers will elevate the look. Black bathroom taps and showers add a striking contrast to the basins and shower trays. They are an ideal choice if you want to move away from traditional chrome fixtures. It will look perfect against various bathroom shades, from pastel to greens and greys to white and blue. Compliment the look by adding more black bathroom accessories, doing simple cosmetic updates like fresh paint, and replacing worn tiles.

Add a new vanity sink or other efficient storage solutions to make the area neat and bring more space to your bathroom. Try to focus on more essential updates first by considering the cost and value of every item.

Adding a touch of nature

Plants are becoming a top choice in bathrooms, and this trend will stay strong in 2024. Make your bathroom more lively by adding natural elements like plants. Greenery and earthy tones make the space more vibrant. The best way is to keep plant pots on the shelves, countertop tables, windowsills, and racks. Apart from appealing to the senses, they keep the bathroom airy and fresh.

Zoned bathrooms

Traditionally, we used to select one tile design and use it in the whole bathroom. 2024 is different. It is the time to zone different walls and areas and play with several patterns and colours. This can also be used to highlight other spaces. You can use some vibrant toilets in a particular area, make the bathroom more appealing, and not use the same tile in the entire bathroom.

Installing modern boilers

Bathrooms are an excellent place to install boilers. It can be nicely tucked in a cupboard, giving a neat look while catering to your hot water needs. The bathroom has essential plumbing pipes that make it easier for the boiler to be installed. If needed, consider an upgrade. If your boiler is more than ten years old, your gas bills are very high, and the boiler’s efficiency is low, all you need is a plumber visit. The bathroom design specialists thoroughly check every part and inform you if any part is not working well.

Conclusion

Natural materials are going to take the cake in 2024. Materials like stone and wood are some popular choices in bathroom design. It is time to add colour, tone and character to your bathroom through a bathroom installation service. At RyGroup, we understand that you expect your new bathroom to live up to your highest standards and can do that without the hassle of stressful and time-consuming experts. We provide bathroom design services to look after your needs, whether related to plumbing, boiler repair, maintenance, installation, or any other issue. We cater to commercial and residential needs, irrespective of the time of the day.