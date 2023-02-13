A LANDLORD has shared a bizarre photo of his £1,095pcm rental property with the hopes of renting it out – despite the “scrapyard” in the back garden.

The owner, simply known as Dan, advertised the three bedroom property via social media on Monday with the hopes of attracting a would-be tenant.

Whilst the interior is relatively modern and stylish, with grey carpet, sliding balcony doors and a clean bathroom, the garden is littered with everything – and the kitchen sink.

Dan’s rental property garden. Image by trusted News agency Deadline News.

Dan, 34, showed off the property in Corby, North Northamptonshire through a series of images – including the one of the littered garden, leading some to question his sales technique.

The images show the property’s attractive potential to anyone looking to rent, with carpet across the three bedrooms and living room, and sunlight beaming in through the multiple windows.

One of the sliding doors to the large balcony does appear to be smashed, but the balcony itself offers a large social space with a wooden wall bracket for hanging plants.

However, the property’s garden is cluttered with all kinds of waste, which is littered across the entirety of the grass.

All manner of objects can be seen, including a table football game, an upturned table, bits of pipe, all manner of garden equipment and litter, and even a sink basin.

Dan’s post sharing his property read: “Three bedroom house for rent with balcony. Garden will be cleared before moving. £1,095 plus bills and a £1,500 deposit.”

However, one user shared the photo of the garden in particular, with the caption: “Yup, this landlord took this photo and put it on their own advert.”

The post has since received dozens of likes and comments from users reacting in shock to the state of the property’s green space.

One Facebook user wrote: “Slumlords will be slumlords.”

Another replied: “Dread to think what the inside looks like.”

A third wrote: “Luxury…there were 626 of us living in a septic tank.”

Another joked: “Wow, that’s tempting.”

A fifth questioned: “Not the landlord’s fault if the tenants like living in shit. Mind you, his choice of picture is a bit questionable.”

Speaking today Dan revealed: “The garden was used as a scrapyard from previous tenant, I had managed to clear most of it but now it’s all clear.

“The property was brand new and fully refurbished when the tenants moved in – brand new carpet, plastered and freshly painted walls, new shower room.

“It previously had burnt and dirty carpet, holes in the walls, damaged shower room and dirty walls.

“I advertised the property as is for now in case people want to take it as a project, but next week I have a team coming in to refurbish the property.”